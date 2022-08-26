A recent op ed rant on this page lamented the fact that US coal exports to China have increased dramatically in 2022 and blamed the current administration for this development. Good thing that Florida is now requiring financial literacy instruction in its school curriculum. Maybe a way can be found to enroll economic challenged adults like the aforementioned savant to fill any empty seats in the class.
China’s recent rift with its top coal supplier Australia over control of waterways in the South China Sea has forced “The Dragon” to seek new markets abroad to quench its insatiable thirst for energy sources. American coal companies (“Big Coal”) are quite willing
to fill the void of an Asian power that gets 60% of its energy from coal fired plants, with 43 new plants blueprinted for the future. One US coal executive boasted that “the volumes that we’ve been selling to China have been well received.” Sounds like Big Coal likes the new arrangement in spite of any kickbacks from China hawks. China is now #2 in US coal exports, trailing only #1 India.
It is Big Coal, not politicians in Washington, that dictates trading partners and volume of sales. Big Oil does the same. With both energy commodities we are net energy exporters but not energy independent, as bloviating GOP/MAGA political hacks would like us to believe existed during the Trump Administration. The latter status was last achieved about 70 years ago. Government could intervene with sanctions, tariffs, or similar restrictive actions, but that would be contrary to GOP/MAGA dogma of “freedom” and “liberty” for US companies to maximize their profits without government interference. Disingenuous cries of “socialism” would drown out political and economic reality.
China is not confining its energy plans to fossil fuels. It leads the world in electricity from renewables (solar, wind, hydro) with triple the generation of #2 US. It is also the world leader in the production of electric vehicles (EVs). The Chinese are having it both ways on energy consumption by providing for their current needs while planning to be carbon neutral by 2060. The US must invest in its energy future to keep up with its main competitor, otherwise the 21st Century will be known as “The Century of the Dragon.” The future of your grandchildren hinges on decisions made now in this high stakes “power” game.
Main sources: S&P Global Market Intelligence 8/20/21; CNN Business 5/20/22
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident.