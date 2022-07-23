I would like to respond to the article, “Get out of the bubble and lead with love.”
A good definition of love is: “Seeking the highest good for the object or person you love.” Because we as Christians believe in absolutes regarding right and wrong, our love for our family, friends and community, we do all we can to keep out of our country anything that might endanger the quality of life or the character of the people. The reason church attendance has dropped and there is less moral conviction practiced is because people have left God and the Bible out of their lives. Strong Christian convictions when practiced, keeps crime down, fewer people in jail, and children graduating with a better education.
True Christianity when practiced always improves life in that community. Crime goes down, there are fewer in jail, children graduate with better knowledge and understanding. It was Christians that have given America great hospitals, educational institutions, established great schools and colleges and highlighted segregation.
In America where Christians have been silent, we have had a rise in crime, failure in learning and discipline in our schools. Marxism and socialism have infiltrated our colleges. The news media supports the left-wing agenda, no one is responsible for the rioting, killing, burning of our cities and property damage and racism is rampant.
Merrick Garland, Biden’s appointment to head the Department of Justice, would rather investigate a mother who dared to question the school board as to what her children are learning, rather than to arrest and stop real crime. He refuses to arrest or stop the campaign of intimidation intimidating our Supreme Court justices, which is a violation of federal law. “When president [sic] trump [sic] took office, John Brennan was the director of the CIA. In 1980 he had voted for the Communist Party.” Washington Free Beacon. Sept. 21, 2016. In American Spectator, “He colluded with foreign spies to defeat Trump.” April 19, 2017. National Review reported June 4, 2018, that John Brennan had a long history of dishonesty when questioned about the Steele dossier and the CIA regarding its content or any action.
Christianity has been the stabilizing force in the United States of America. Pick on us if you wish but we are on the winning side. America is in a spiritual battle and unbelievers are the losers. John 3:18; 3:36 and Rev 21:8