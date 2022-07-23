I would like to respond to the article, “Get out of the bubble and lead with love.”

A good definition of love is: “Seeking the highest good for the object or person you love.” Because we as Christians believe in absolutes regarding right and wrong, our love for our family, friends and community, we do all we can to keep out of our country anything that might endanger the quality of life or the character of the people. The reason church attendance has dropped and there is less moral conviction practiced is because people have left God and the Bible out of their lives. Strong Christian convictions when practiced, keeps crime down, fewer people in jail, and children graduating with a better education.

