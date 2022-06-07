Sometimes common sense makes the most sense. For example, the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, “If you give a hungry man a fish, you feed him for a day, but if you teach him how to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” Most people would agree this advice is wise. Yet, as we see daily on the news, not everyone does agree.
I believe Tzu’s words are one of the basic tenets of effective education ... teaching our children how to think by exposing them to a variety of realistic perspectives, expert research, fact-based positions. We must provide opportunities for them to digest what they’ve learned, and “throw it against the wall to see if it sticks.” As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind ...”
We should be teaching our children to think for themselves, not to be spoon-fed only ideas selected by others, especially when those ideas sew a streamlined curriculum that frequently doesn’t appear to be fitting, either for questionable content or age-appropriateness. But don’t misunderstand, there are millions of dedicated, hard-working, focused educators and administrators in the U.S. who do follow a common-sense approach. Yet, currently we also have more than a few leaders who, though they likely do understand Lao Tzu’s words, choose to ignore them. The question is: Why? Doesn’t common sense fit their agenda?
Students depend on their teachers to work in their best interests, guiding them to be successful, lifelong learners. To that end, educators implement a variety of curricula and best practices as they work towards that goal. Further, parents and guardians are welcomed as partners (in most places), not silenced and labeled adversaries. But these days some of the leaders are working very hard to bulldoze, rather than build on, our sound foundation. Yes, needs change with the times and the varied populations. We always need improvement. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to bring in the wrecking ball.
We must focus on students. We must empower them with skills they can carry — and rely on — throughout their lives. We must never limit their intellect by teaching them only what to think and who to believe. And we certainly should not teach them that anyone who has a differing idea, perspective or opinion is automatically an enemy.
If we are to be free, we must be thinkers. And we must begin teaching our children at a young age how to think and figure things out.
Today we can gift our children — and by extension, future generations — with tools to reason for themselves. Once we equip them with the ability to listen to and process differing opinions, viewpoints or possibilities, they can make informed decisions on their own about which course to follow, which choice to make, which person to trust. When our children are better prepared, our communities will be better served with open-minded, unbiased leaders and decision-makers.
Self-reliant thinkers we must be. No politician (on either side of the aisle), no Hollywood hype, no college faculty, no TV newscaster or talk-show personality, will be able to force us into groupthink, as long as we give each child a well-balanced and baited fishing pole rather than a single fish. For those are the children who will succeed.
Millie Anderson is a Sebring resident.