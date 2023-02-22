This week, I had the chance to again be part of a group that is working together to improve the health of our Highlands County communities. The main goal is to create a three-year plan for the lead agency to use for building health in Highlands.

While that doesn’t sound much different than what each of these organizations do separately every day, this group is different. It is different because of the number of agencies and groups involved and their joint commitment to making a difference in the lives of Highlands County residents and visitors. It is different because the goals are common goals. The strategies are shared strategies. And the hope is universal.

Recommended for you