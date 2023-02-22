This week, I had the chance to again be part of a group that is working together to improve the health of our Highlands County communities. The main goal is to create a three-year plan for the lead agency to use for building health in Highlands.
While that doesn’t sound much different than what each of these organizations do separately every day, this group is different. It is different because of the number of agencies and groups involved and their joint commitment to making a difference in the lives of Highlands County residents and visitors. It is different because the goals are common goals. The strategies are shared strategies. And the hope is universal.
During the fall of 2022, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County was part of the Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, led by AdventHealth. We worked in partnership to create and send out a survey to all Highlands County residents and visitors to see what they had to say about health in our communities. This process happens every three years, and we gain great insight from the public on what they see as important to their health and the health of those around them. Using an online or paper survey and focus groups, the process of gathering input from the public resulted in a list of priorities we should focus on moving forward: Access to Quality Healthcare, Access to Healthy Foods (including diabetes), and Behavioral Health (including mental health and substance use).
Moving forward, each agency will be developing their own Community Health Assessment Report and Community Health Improvement Plan using the information gathered during the survey process. Each of these plans will guide that agency in the work they do over the next three years to improve the health of those served in Highlands County. DOH-Highlands will also use this information to develop a new Strategic Plan, building on identified strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges to address the priority areas above.
Many thanks to those of you who completed the survey or joined in a focus group. We will do this again in three years, and I hope that more of you can participate. As with most projects, there were lessons learned that can help us do better next time. This time, we learned that getting the survey to those who are most in need in our county is challenging. We will strive to find better ways to reach more people, to include more vulnerable groups, to partner with agencies who already serve these groups, and to simply do better at meeting people where they are.
In the coming months, I will share with you some of the projects we are doing in response to this survey and our new plans. We are hoping to increase our outreach efforts and get more information to the public about services and resources. We will tell our story and we will help you write yours. We will build our knowledge on how to improve the quality of life for everyone in Highlands County and we will work together to help each person achieve a long, healthy life. As I said, the goals are common goals, the work is strategic, and our hope is always to be able to offer help where it is needed most.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.