Last week, the 2022-2023 school year came to a close. Over the course of the year I have shared with you information about various program and initiatives, as well as other issues that impact public education. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to devote this space to celebrating our graduating class and saying a few heartfelt words of appreciation.
As the Class of 2023 embarks on the next chapter of their lives, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the individuals who have played a pivotal role in their journey thus far. Thank you to the teachers, administrators, staff, and families who have nurtured, guided, and supported these students with unwavering dedication. You have been the pillars of their educational experience, and as they cross the graduation stage, they take parts of all of you who have touched their lives with them.
Thank you to the teachers who have been the guiding lights on the path to success for this graduating class. You have not only imparted knowledge but have also fostered personal growth and character development. With passion and expertise, you have transformed classrooms into vibrant learning spaces, engaging minds and inspiring children to reach new heights. The tremendous impact that you have had on the lives of your students was evident in the many tearful hugs we saw during the four graduation ceremonies over this last week. You give love, and are truly loved in return.
Thank you to the administrators, the architects of possibility behind every thriving school campus, who work tirelessly to create an environment conducive to growth, achievement, and student and teacher success. There is more to successfully leading a school than many would realize who have not been in that position. The challenges are great but our leaders know that so to are the rewards. I thank you for rising to those challenges to meet the needs of everyone on your campus.
I appreciate every staff member who serves a critical role in our district and has, at some point, impacted this graduating class. Every member of the School Board of Highlands County plays a part in the journey of our student, from pre-kindergarten through graduation, you are all builders that add a part to the lives of our children.
Finally, thank you to the families of the Class of 2023 who have provided guidance, encouragement, and boundless love to these students. You have celebrated student success, lifted them up during moments of doubt, and provided everything needed to prepare them for school and life. You should be proud of all that this graduating class has accomplished, and please know that this is a reflection of all you have poured into your children so that their futures may be bright.
This class has been molded by the teaching of hundreds of educators over their time in school. I would be remiss if I did not spotlight our Teacher of the Year, who was announced as a Florida Top 5 Finalist for State Teacher of the Year just a few weeks ago. Congratulations to Kayla Jackson from Memorial Elementary School on this tremendous honor. Kayla is an outstanding educator and a strong example of the level of instruction that takes place across our district each day. Her success speaks not only to the quality of our current teachers but also to past generations of Highlands County educators.
Kayla is a Highlands County native whose path was shaped by teachers from elementary school through middle and high school right here in our district. She now carries this torch to the next generation, as do each of you who strive to prepare our students for the future.
While we are marking the end of one school year, we are already planning and preparing for fall. We have teams working on instructional planning, professional development, as well as our facilities department out in schools across the district readying our sites for the return of students and teachers in August. In my summer Superintendent’s Corner, I will share information about the many activities taking pace in June and July.
To the Class of 2023, I say congratulations! To all who played a role in their success and who will impact graduating classes to come, I say thank you.
I wish you all a safe and happy summer.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for The School Board of Highlands County.