Last week, the 2022-2023 school year came to a close. Over the course of the year I have shared with you information about various program and initiatives, as well as other issues that impact public education. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to devote this space to celebrating our graduating class and saying a few heartfelt words of appreciation.

As the Class of 2023 embarks on the next chapter of their lives, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the individuals who have played a pivotal role in their journey thus far. Thank you to the teachers, administrators, staff, and families who have nurtured, guided, and supported these students with unwavering dedication. You have been the pillars of their educational experience, and as they cross the graduation stage, they take parts of all of you who have touched their lives with them.

