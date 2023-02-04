This past week I’ve had an unwelcome visitor. A stupid cough has decided to take up residence in my body, and it must like it here because it hasn’t gone away.
This is not unusual. January is pine pollen season, and every year I seem to get hit with something like this around this time. It’s irritating and annoying and I’m clearly not a fan.
Of course, the question comes up is it truly allergies? Or something more nefarious? Covid has all of us paranoid at sniffles. And this cough SOUNDS ugly. So I understand the question.
The thing is, while I am experiencing some fatigue (coughing is hard work) I’m not running a fever nor do I have body aches. I have a lot of drainage, which explains the cough and the fact my nose clogs up on a regular basis. I swear if I’ve lost any weight this week it’s been mucus I’ve blown out of my nose.
But even though the doctor I live with assures me this is allergies, and I’m pretty sure that’s the case, people still get leery. I don’t blame them. So I’ve broken out my mask and on occasion worn it when venturing out in public, something I’ve had to do at times this week.
I realize that in the grand scheme of things this is a minor complaint. Others are going through far more serious health ailments then I am. But, to tell the truth, this makes me cranky. It’s having a negative impact on my life and I can’t seem to get rid of it.
Oh, I know that this will eventually run its course and I’ll be back to whatever passes for normal in my life. I just wish there were a way to hurry the process.
I did search for any records with coughing, such as length or number of days you’re stuck with it. As I type this, Google has surprisingly failed me, as has www.guinessworldrecords.com so far, though I did learn that the earliest recipe for a chocolate drink was published in Spain in 1631, something I am quite grateful for.
I did come across a 2021 news story at https://www.manchester.ac.uk/ that mentioned a woman who’d had a chronic cough for thirty years. The patient, Joan, apparently was going to participate in a treatment designed to deal with chronic cough, which they define as lasting eight or more weeks.
Professor Jackie Smith is quoted as saying chronic cough can be responsible for other conditions, such as anxiety, depression, and exhaustion. Even though I’ve only had my cough for a week, I totally relate to these symptoms.
Seventy-year-old Joan, the first participant in the study, said she’d had an unexpected chronic cough since her forties. While some folk expressed concern, offering her cough drops or hot herbal drinks, others have asked her to leave stores and such.
I know my cough makes me self-conscious. I feel as if I need to explain it and apologize for it. I can only imagine dealing with it for thirty years and I’m grateful that mine will probably be done soon.
So, if you see me coughing into my arm, trust me, we’re pretty sure it’s allergies, not plague. If you offer me a cough drop, I will thank you. And if you’d like me to test if a hot chocolate drink can help with a cough, all you have to do is ask.