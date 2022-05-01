Visit Sebring is pleased to announce that four local museums will participate in this year’s International Museum Day (IMD) with special docent-led tours, public receptions, presentations, new exhibits, raffles, free admission, discounted and extended hours scheduled to occur on or around May 18.
Why are museums important? Museums ensure understanding and appreciation for various groups and cultures. They promote better understanding of our collective heritage and foster dialogue, curiosity and self-reflection. Further, they serve to help future generations comprehend their history and recognize the achievements of those who came before them.
The purpose of IMD is to raise awareness that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples. Today, more than 37,000 museums in 158 countries participated with special events and activities.
This year’s IMD celebration will focus on three themes: 1) the power of achieving sustainability, 2) the power of innovating on digitalization and accessibility and 3) the power of community building through education.
Below are details on how four Highlands County museums will celebrate IMD this year.
Children’s Museum of the Highlands will offer free tours of the museum on May 18 at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Tours will be approximately 30 minutes long allowing guests to see the exhibits, learn about the museum and ask questions. Play time will not be available with the tour; however, anyone who participates in a museum tour will receive one free Play Pass for future use per registered tour guest. Must RSVP your tour spot at 863-451-5385 or online by email at Director@ChildrensMuseumHighlands.com
The museum will also offer special Wednesday Museum play opportunities with discounted admission of $5 per person and Tot Time Storybook Program at 10:30 a.m. This program provides children (target age 1-4) with a read-aloud storybook time with themed activity to accompany the story. Program is included with daily admission.
Address: 219 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring; phone: 863-451-5385; website: www.childrensmuseumhighlands.com
Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum Curator David Schmidt Smith will present “Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time,” on May 18 (6:30 p.m.), May 19 (9:30 a.m.) and May 28 (1:30 and 4 p.m.). Knight became internationally famous for paintings of wildlife, dinosaurs and creating the murals for natural history museums in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. His work made possible the appearance of prehistoric animals in films from “The Lost World” and “King Kong” to “Fantasia” and “Jurassic Park.” Knight had an enormous impact on museum paleontology and changed how museums exhibited their fossil and bone collections. Knight’s 1942 Works Progress Administration (WPA) mural, completed for the Sebring Post Office, now hangs in the Sebring Public Library. Park admission fee of $4 or $6 per vehicle applies.
Address: 5931 Hammock Rd, Sebring, FL 33872; phone: 863-386-6094; website: www.floridastateparks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock
The Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) will be open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on International Museum Day. The last exhibition of the season will be open through May 18, and MOFAC will offer a guided tour with the curator at 2:30pm. All MOFAC visitors on International Museum Day (May 18) will also be entered into a raffle to win a signed print of the painting “On Sacred Ground” by Christopher Still.
Address: 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825; phone: 863-784-7240; website: mofac.org
Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center will celebrate International Museum Day on May 18 with scheduled docent-led museum tours and video during the day, free admission, HCA member discount on purchases, extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., refreshments, a children’s scavenger hunt and a special exhibit by Bob Clarke from Tanglewood Art League.
Address: 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825; phone: 863-402-8238; website: peterpowellroberts.org
Other Highlands County museums include:
- American Clown Museum & School
- Archbold Biological Station
- Avon Park Depot Museum
- Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA)
- Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum
- Military Sea Services Museum
- Sebring Historical Society
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.