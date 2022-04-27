As some of you may already be aware, COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations at the health department are changing this week. Earlier, I announced that our COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will move to by-appointment-only starting Friday, April 29. I also told you our COVID-19 testing provided by NOMI Health at the Sebring location would continue. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.
NOMI Health discontinued COVID-19 testing at the health department on Friday, April 22. We greatly appreciate the contribution that NOMI Health made to our Highlands County communities over the past few months. Hopefully, we will not need their services again for this pandemic … or any other in the near future. Now, the only question is, what should you do if you need testing? Let’s talk about that.
The best resource for information about COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and treatment for your personal health is your primary care provider. No one else knows more about you and your health needs. If you do not have a primary care provider here, you can go to a local urgent care center or make an appointment here at the health department. We are happy to serve as your medical home, should you need one, and to take care of any COVID-19 needs during your appointment.
Those who simply want a COVID-19 test or vaccine can check with their local pharmacy about service options. Also, there is the COVID-19 Response webpage of the Florida Department of Health at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov or the Health and Human Services website at https://aspr.hhs.gov/testtotreat where you can look up testing and treatment locations in your area. Another option is to order free at-home test kits from the government on the COVID.gov website at https://www.covid.gov/tests or by calling (800) 232-0233. Each address in the U.S. can order two sets of four at-home test kits for your piece of mind.
COVID-19 continues to be present in our communities, and will be for the foreseeable future, so please be sure to take whatever precautions you feel are appropriate for you and your family. Mask wearing and social distancing have lessened the impact of COVID-19 for many and helped reduce cases of the flu and other respiratory viruses over the past months. As always, wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Sneeze or cough into your elbow or a tissue. Don’t share drinking or eating utensils with others, especially those who are sick. Get recommended vaccines and boosters. Take care of yourself and those you love. It’s that simple. It’s what we do every day anyway. It’s part of our nature to care for and about those around us.
Please feel free to contact the health department at 863-386-6040 if you have any questions or concerns. I am here most days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and happy to take your call. If you would like to make an appointment for services, COVID-19 or other, please call our scheduling line at 863-382-7272. As always, we are here to help.
We’ll talk more next week…
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.