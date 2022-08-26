Sitting at our dining room table, I can rub my bare feet on the legs of the over 100-year-old table and marvel at how well this table was handcrafted so long ago, with skilled hands guiding wood-working tools to a final end. I can look over to the five-board pine cupboard, that is very large and made with just five solid wide boards and on top sits a pendulum clock made in the late 1700’s that was in a stage coach station in the Massachusetts Berkshire Mountains.

These are old things that represent a time when things were made to last by skilled tradesmen. It took years to learn their crafts. A person started as an apprentice, then a journeyman, and they eventually became a skilled craftsman carrying on the trade. You can still find examples of craftmanship today, but it is more the exception than the norm on our fast-paced, consumable and throw-away culture we live in.

