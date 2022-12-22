So much has changed in the past 24 months since I wrote a December column about missing hope and joy due to the pandemic. There are many aspects of that former season I am thankful to forget and quite a few which remain a struggle even today. The cheerful, light-heartedness of frivolous things in life seems a distant memory some days and yet joy still can be found in surprising ways.

Recently I read a wonderful devotional advocating how joy was an orientation of one’s heart, not something which could be lost. Rather than yearning for it, it was suggested that joy could be a choice. That by observing and noting those simple, small moments where we find our spirits elevated, we could cultivate more joy. As a gardener, I found the use of the word cultivating intriguing and also very appropriate for the struggles that sometimes surround otherwise cheerful holidays.

