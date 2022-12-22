So much has changed in the past 24 months since I wrote a December column about missing hope and joy due to the pandemic. There are many aspects of that former season I am thankful to forget and quite a few which remain a struggle even today. The cheerful, light-heartedness of frivolous things in life seems a distant memory some days and yet joy still can be found in surprising ways.
Recently I read a wonderful devotional advocating how joy was an orientation of one’s heart, not something which could be lost. Rather than yearning for it, it was suggested that joy could be a choice. That by observing and noting those simple, small moments where we find our spirits elevated, we could cultivate more joy. As a gardener, I found the use of the word cultivating intriguing and also very appropriate for the struggles that sometimes surround otherwise cheerful holidays.
When we garden, we don’t go outdoors to our chosen plot and stand there with a cup of coffee and wait for the garden to show up. If you think that sounds humorous, it may warrant a second read through. While standing idle with high expectations is not a hard thing to do, it will rarely cause success. Instead, one must ponder and plan. There are processes to review, skills to learn and tools to prepare. How can we get results if we don’t do the work?
Getting started seems too overwhelming. With so much unwanted to uproot and remove, the backbreaking work of purging that which doesn’t belong is not a happy process. Some roots reach deep and hold on for dear life. Once cleared however, there is satisfaction in the bare soil, gleaned of all which was formerly present and now open to receive cultivation. This is where the joy can begin to grow and expand. Each planting, carefully chosen for the beautification it offers is placed just so. Perhaps it needs more sunlight here or less water there. Knowing what you’re planting is important as is the awareness of what is needed to ensure it will flourish. Then there is the continual effort needed to maintain the beauty. We can’t create or cultivate and then leave the garden without risking the loss of all our efforts. Weeds quickly overtake, destroying that which we so lovingly began.
Does joy take that much work? I don’t know about you, but it was a bit daunting to consider it like this for me. As I turned over those thoughts in my mind, I began to embrace the idea. What if we choose to cultivate our joy with just as much effort? Could simple, small moments of connection and conversation bring us to a place of increasing joy? Would these be flowers that would flourish as I cleared the weedy growth choking my heart? Could I possibly settle more deeply into a spirit of contentment within the most commercialized holiday of all?
That true joy does not have to be an elusive creature flitting in and out of our lives even as times vacillate between happiness and grief was beautiful indeed. It seems pointing our hearts to joy and holding the compass needle steady is key as every degree forward brings us closer to the joy we seek.