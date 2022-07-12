Every Father’s Day, I have mixed emotions. Sadness for the man who was my father in name only; immense gratitude for the man who became father to me for a lifetime, long after his commitment to be my foster father was fulfilled.
I was born at 2:30 a.m. in 1942 during an epic New York City blizzard. Grandma Heede and Mom rode the city bus to within three blocks of the Norwegian Hospital in Brooklyn and then walked the rest of the way leaning against the wind, Mom stopping for contractions. New York was running 24 hours a day as usual. In addition, buses and subways were full at all hours due to the war effort with exhausted men coming off of shifts. None even noticed two women in old, full-length wool coats, one great with child, hanging onto the poles and straps. Nobody gave up a seat.
Mom had long since learned not to depend on her family much less on the kindness of strangers. Her own well-to-do parents right across the river in Elizabeth, New Jersey, had disowned her in a letter from their attorney when she eloped with Morgan. Eighteen years of ballet training, a full-length mink coat for a graduation present, her gentle, gentile life had not prepared her for this life with a drunken, often fired, usually-absent husband. At nine months pregnant with a 3-year-old at home, she found herself living in the cellar of a four-story tenement where she was the lone janitress. Mom made tables, bench seats, even beds with twine and used newspapers thrown down the garbage chutes – coffee grounds and all – for us to eat on and sleep on, including her babies.
Neighbors, friends and relatives combed the bars looking for my dad when, as usual, he did not come home after his shift ended. It would not be the first time he probably went home with some Rosie the Riveter he met working at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Toward noon, somebody went back to the cellar apartment again and found him passed out on his own bed of newspapers. He hadn’t noticed his wife and toddler weren’t there and didn’t bother looking for them.
Told he had a daughter, the story goes that he just rolled over and went back to sleep. He never went to the hospital. By the time somebody brought us home from the hospital, he was back at work and back out bar hopping as usual every night. There was some disagreement when the story was often retold as to how many days passed before he got a first glimpse of ‘daddy’s little girl.’
During my childhood, awful, shameful stories like that were turned into ‘amusing family memories.’ Like the time Grandma Heede went shopping and left the infant Morgan home with his father and some drinking buddies. If Morgan cried she suggested a ‘remedy’ from the ‘olde country.’ They should put a drop or two of wine in the bottle with his milk. Morgan cried.
The men wouldn’t admit later exactly what they had done (if they even remembered) but Morgan slept for two days straight. They never took him to the doctor, and joked that “He’s OK, just maybe a little hungover ...” Probably afraid they would get arrested. That too became part of the family stories – along with the probability they had put a few drops of milk in a baby bottle full of wine instead.
Morgan was refused for the military when it was determined he was already, in his late teens, an alcoholic. I wonder if they thought that was funny too.
