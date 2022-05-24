You’ve probably never heard of or driven through Damascus, Virginia, because it’s not on an interstate highway. The town is in Southwest Virginia near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. It’s also what hikers call a “trail town” as its main street is part of the Appalachian Trail. Thirty-five years ago, the town began “Damascus Trail Days” and the town became a reunion destination for the thousands of Appalachian Trail hikers that passed through the town over the years. Damascus also became a destination for the thousands of current “thru hikers” that left Springer Mountain in Georgia over the last two months. In May 2022, the town of 800 residents added 20,000 past and present hikers for the three-day event.
I helped Dan Healy, an old friend, edit a book he had written. He wanted something to remember the 2,190-mile thru hike he completed in 2018/2019. Dan was 73 years old when he began his hike on Springer Mountain, Georgia, in 2018. He added my name as co-author and we had 100 copies of “The Long Way Home” printed by a Tampa print shop. Some went to family and friends, but most were sold. We received good reviews and were encouraged enough to do some editing, page design changes and improvements in the 60 color pictures and maps. Another 100 books were ordered and sold by Dan in the five “Runners Depot” stores in Broward County. I sold some here in Sebring at the Hammock Inn store in Highlands Hammock State Park.
We decided to order another 100 books and go to the Trail Days festival held from May 13-15. I called the town clerk and was able to get the last available table in the author’s tent. This would be our opportunity to talk to other writers who were published. We planned on getting as much information and ideas from the other authors that we could. Our book is $16.99 and has 60 color pictures and maps. The book would have to be sold for much more if it went through Amazon, so we sought advice and help from the experienced authors.
Dan and I drove to Damascus and set up our table and display at 7 a.m. Friday, May 13. The hours were long, but the time flew by because we stayed busy. We’d be up at 5 a.m., to the festival at 7 a.m., and selling by 8 a.m. Saturday we made it back to the hotel at 9 p.m. The other authors couldn’t have been more helpful. We now have enough publishing, marketing and distribution ideas to keep us busy for a while. We both talked to hundreds of past and present hikers. Hikers still on the trail usually can’t buy books because of weight, but we gave them cards to stay in contact with us.
Saturday was a big day with music, vendors, talent shows and a huge “Hikers Parade” that went down Main Street in Damascus. The hikers in the parade were dressed in costumes of every description. They then walked a mile to “tent city” where thousands of hikers were camped in a field. It reminded me of spring break on Fort Lauderdale Beach in 1961 when 50,000 college students partied for a week. It also looked like the pictures I saw of Woodstock in 1969.
The Damascus party lasted three days, and we packed up on Sunday afternoon. We sold more books than we thought we would and each book sold had a card included that asked for feedback. We are already receiving positive comments and emails.
I learned an important lesson about authors. You’ll work for every sale and you’ll never get rich, but you’ll have fun, learn and improve your craft, and make some great new friends.
