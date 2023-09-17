Should we just shoot illegal border crossers?
On CBS News recently, our governor, Ron DeSantis, said he would order our US military to shoot males with backpacks who cross our border illegally because they might be a drug trafficker. This is not fake news. Go to CBS News and pull up the video, “DeSantis on North Korea, China and more.”
Here is our governor in his own words on CBS:
“I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that.
“Cartel members, I mean, you have to identify them as being hostile. I mean, if there’s, if there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not a cartel member, there’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that.”
“But when somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent and you have every right to take action under those circumstances. And guess what, you do that a few times, the times are a-changin’, they will have to respond to that.”
This DeSantis idea to use our military to shoot unarmed people, crossing the border, who may or may not be carrying drugs, is something he’s doubled down on. During a tele-meeting (YouTube: Ron Desantis’ Tele-Town Hall with supporters from Sept. 8) he said the following:
“I’m the only one that’s willing to send the military to the border and to use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels. We’re entitled to do it. They’re killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.”
“And so, our message for the Mexican cartels is if you break into our country and you try to run drugs when I’m president, it would be the last thing you do because you’re going to end up stone-cold dead at the border.”
Telling our military to shoot unarmed people crossing the border, just because they have a backpack on, is difficult to understand. Gee governor, why not authorize the state patrol when they make a traffic stop to bring out their guns and shoot the people in the vehicle they suspect might be a drug trafficker? That will teach them.
Gee governor, why not authorize local police to shoot anyone loitering around a street corner where drugs are known to be sold? That will teach them.
Asking our military to shoot and kill unarmed civilians, just because they have a backpack and may, or may not, be carrying drugs, is asking our children who serve this country to commit murder.
The worst part of Ron DeSantis being willing to tell our military to shoot and kill unarmed civilians is his policy is based on a lie. Very little of the illegal drugs coming into this country come on the backs of illegal aliens.
Almost all the illegal drugs come across the border via ship, plane, truck and car. Seventy-seven percent of the people moving the drugs across the border are US citizens, according to the USA Sentencing Commission. Are we proposing to shoot the Americans responsible for most of the illegal drug border crossings as they cross the border?
According to the US Border Patrol, just 35 illegals in 2021 were caught trying to walk across the border with illegal drugs. This means out of the hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossers each year, the odds of any single illegal crosser with deadly drugs in their backpack is close to zero. The DeSantis policy of killing unarmed civilians with backpacks with no drugs in them, will do nothing to stop the illegal drugs.
There are important decisions our country needs to make about how to reduce the number of illegals crossing our border and our drug epidemic. It is far past time we reduced the flow. Let’s not make it US policy to reduce the number of people who successfully cross our border by asking our military to shoot them.
Readers, what can we do to fix our leaky borders? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .