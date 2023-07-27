With an aging dingo and handful of felines, pet care sometimes can feel like a part-time job. As the family dog has aged, I’ve begun navigating the need for pet care changes on what seems like an ongoing basis. A spry 14-year-old, Sadie Girl swings from an aging canine toddling about on trembling legs to puppy-like exuberance that threatens to wear me out yet. Those first moments home continue to be an all-out display of crazed barking, jumping and overall joyful glee punctuated by a short drag as we bolt out for her to do some business.
With a vitality that seems to negate her advancing years, I wonder just how long she can keep going. Like any advancing senior, she has her good days and those where she is struggling a bit more. I watch carefully for a tip in the declining direction, but aside from some weight loss she just keeps going. I’m amazed how she still desires to pull me in the direction of a long walk when I know she won’t be able to manage the entire distance. I hope for the same stubborn determination in my elder years.
Uncertain as to the why, I’ve been able to better navigate her new fear of thunderstorms by crating and medication. Some had suggested compression apparel to provide a sense of safety, but while that sounds promising, this dog is not one to allow me to dress her. This might stem in part from bruised feelings over the hysterical laughter she endures in the coldest months as I outfit her in a doggy version of an ugly Christmas sweater. A thin-coated dog, less weighty in her old age, she would be shivering on our winter walks. The sweater helped avoid this and provides me a bit of jovial cheer as I smile even now thinking of her in it. Resplendent with blinking lights and jingle bells, she tolerates the wrap but only because I have figured out a two-second donning and doffing process. Neither she nor I would survive with dignity intact if I had to pop a thunder shirt on her. I know my limits.
That’s a good thing as now she and I are figuring out her tolerance for toe trimming. Never a dog that was good with the procedure, it has become a process that threatens to overtake my good nature. I fume in exasperation at how an aged dog can suddenly revert to a crazed wild hound when the Dremel gets fired up. I’m schooled in grinding dog nails and never have nicked her but good golly she is a beast to trim. I certainly won’t miss this wrestling match in the future and have decided one toe a day will be the reality for now. Today it was half of one toe. She may or may not live long enough for the rest of her feet to get properly done but I believe both of us are OK with it. One must pick their battles in life, and it looks like Sadie Girl wins this one.