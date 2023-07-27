With an aging dingo and handful of felines, pet care sometimes can feel like a part-time job. As the family dog has aged, I’ve begun navigating the need for pet care changes on what seems like an ongoing basis. A spry 14-year-old, Sadie Girl swings from an aging canine toddling about on trembling legs to puppy-like exuberance that threatens to wear me out yet. Those first moments home continue to be an all-out display of crazed barking, jumping and overall joyful glee punctuated by a short drag as we bolt out for her to do some business.

With a vitality that seems to negate her advancing years, I wonder just how long she can keep going. Like any advancing senior, she has her good days and those where she is struggling a bit more. I watch carefully for a tip in the declining direction, but aside from some weight loss she just keeps going. I’m amazed how she still desires to pull me in the direction of a long walk when I know she won’t be able to manage the entire distance. I hope for the same stubborn determination in my elder years.

