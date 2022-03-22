A few weeks ago, at the University of South Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis was scheduled to speak in front of Florida students. These students decided to wear masks in the background, to which the governor publicly told them to take them off using a strong tone. Specifically, he stated it was time to end the “COVID theater.” The students obliged and the governor proceeded with his presentation.
For Republicans, it was a sign that the pandemic in Florida was officially over and another talking point in support of the governor. For Democrats, it was a sign of hypocrisy of the governor’s emphasis on freedom of choice during this pandemic.
For the most part, Democrats had reason to be angry. Throughout the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis championed the idea that masks and other anti-virus measures were up to each individual to decide on. He went against local mask mandates and was extremely vocal in his opposition to federal agencies issuing vaccine mandates.
It is a completely reasonable stance, but it is a two-way street. Telling someone to wear a mask is seen as out of touch to most in the state and the reverse should be true as well. Ordering that someone take off their mask should be seen as overstepping someone’s boundaries, given the fact that the person more than likely does not feel comfortable with it off. There could be legitimate reasons for that person to keep their mask on, such as a health risk or not being able to afford contracting this virus. It may be that the person simply does not feel comfortable in a crowd without it on and that should be just as acceptable.
While I myself feel comfortable enough to not wear a mask, I still see plenty of people wearing theirs. For example, I have friends in school who still wear their masks consistently throughout the day. They simply do not feel comfortable without it on and the classmates around them have respected their decision to wear a mask. Nothing about their decision affects me in any way, therefore, I do not have the right to tell them to take them off.
The students who decided to wear the masks were not affecting Governor DeSantis in any way other than it would look negatively on him politically. Especially as the governor becomes a front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, it was no surprise that he would tell these students to take the mask off. On the contrary, Hillsborough Superintendent of Schools Addison Davis applauded the decision of the students, agreeing that it was their decision to protect themselves in the way they saw fit. He has defended his students as they came under attack from conservatives who opposed the students’ decision to choose. Even the University of South Florida, within its mask policy, expects all students to respect the decision of others when it comes to mask wearing.
That being said, I was disappointed when I saw what Governor DeSantis chose to do in this situation. He threw out his emphasis on the freedom to choose and put his political aspirations ahead of the health decisions of his constituents.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.