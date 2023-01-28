In my adult life, I have lived with several dogs. The current canine resident of the Ware household is Gerry, who is half corgi, half Jack Russell terrier, and somewhat insane (which means he fits in here rather well).
He is known for barking at absolutely nothing we can see or hear. He likes to snuggle with me on the couch, and loves dog treats (ask him, “Do you want a cookie?” and he goes nuts with happiness). He doesn’t bite and though he doesn’t always get outdoors in time to do his business, in general he’s a good dog.
One thing I really haven’t caught Gerry at is stealing food. Now, it’s not like we made food available to him to steal – past dogs have taught us how to minimize that – but in general he’s not big on people food. He’ll eat his kibble and cookies and the occasional fallout that occurs during meals.
I can’t say this about all my dogs. Perky, our second dog and first beagle, was quite capable of stealing food that was not watched carefully. I remember one time we brought home Subway sandwiches, and someone put my steak and cheese 12 inch too close to the edge of the counter. By the time I arrived in the kitchen, not only was the sandwich completely consumed, but the paper it had been wrapped in had been licked clean. Perky was completely happy; me, less so.
This came to mind when I stumbled across an article I found at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/. It tells of a crime committed at a Wyandotte, Michigan police station. Officer Ice stood accused of stealing a fellow officer’s lunch.
By the way, I should probably mention that Officer Ice is a police K-9 dog. I do not know the breed – I can’t tell from his mugshot and the article doesn’t say – but he looks kind of cute.
Yes, there is a mugshot. The police station posted it on Facebook and gave the following information: On Jan. 10 one Officer Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom at the station when he was called out to assist with a person in the jail. He left his half-eaten lunch on the table and went to help.
Later, when Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom, Barwig’s lunch was gone. Officer Ice was seen leaving the room licking his chops.
The inevitable conclusion was drawn, and Ice was put under investigation. According to the post, he was not cooperating with the investigation and invoking his 5th Amendment rights. The WPD finished the post by saying it would consider Facebook user’s responses on how they should go forward.
The post went viral. Facebook users, as well as those on other social media platforms, quickly came to the dog’s defense. A number of Facebook users offered to represent him “pro-bone-o.” Others pointed out that the evidence was circumstantial. Still others claimed he certainly looked innocent.
Looking at the situation and knowing what I do about dogs, I am willing to entertain the possibility that Ice helped himself to Officer Barwig’s lunch. But I would plead extenuating circumstances. Ice probably thought that Barwig was finished and was only doing his part to keep the breakroom clean. There is no indication of a past record, so at worst this is a first offense and he should merely get a slap on the paw.
However, all is well. The WPD reported on January 18th that they’d been threatened with “massive protests” if they went forward with the investigation or brought charges. Under a picture of Ice and a tray of sandwiches, they wrote, “Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced.”
So, Officer Ice will not be charged or face internal discipline. Yay for justice.
But if I were Officer Barwig, I’d make sure to secure my lunch if I leave it around Ice. You know. Just in case.