In my adult life, I have lived with several dogs. The current canine resident of the Ware household is Gerry, who is half corgi, half Jack Russell terrier, and somewhat insane (which means he fits in here rather well).

He is known for barking at absolutely nothing we can see or hear. He likes to snuggle with me on the couch, and loves dog treats (ask him, “Do you want a cookie?” and he goes nuts with happiness). He doesn’t bite and though he doesn’t always get outdoors in time to do his business, in general he’s a good dog.

