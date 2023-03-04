When I first saw the headline, “President Biden, First Lady’s restaurant order sparks strong reactions” on www.foxnews.com, I did not plan to check it out.
I admit part of the reason I didn’t want to read it was I thought it might be something once again attacking the president’s medical competency. It annoys me to no end that people who a) don’t possess any medical degrees that I am aware of, and b) have not personally examined the president, feel qualified to state with authority that he’s senile. These same people went ballistic when some on the left who lacked medical degrees and had not personally examined President Trump felt qualified to asset he was bonkers. You’d think that would have been a lesson for Biden’s detractors, but I guess they see it more as an example.
But I was searching for a column topic and I admit my curiosity was piqued. It didn’t help that my internet browser refused to cooperate and let me see more of Fox News’ website. So I figured I would see what the hubbub was about.
According to the article, the Bidens went to Red Hen, an Italian restaurant, in February. They ordered two bowls of the place’s rigatoni, which is apparently a specialty, along with grilled bread and butter, chicory salad, and some wine.
The rigatoni dish is made with red sauce, fennel sausage ragù and Pecorino Romano. This sounds absolutely delicious to my pasta-loving heart and seems to be popular.
So, what has some on social media fussing? Because they had wine? Nope. Because they had meat? Nope. Some people are going nuts because the Bidens ordered the same dish!
One Washingtonian editor is quote in the article saying, “I would definitely glare at my husband if he ordered the same thing as me because obviously we need to try as much of the menu as possible!”
Others found it strange and even silly. The owner of the restaurant, Michael Friedman, is amused at what he referred to as the “banter” on the internet about the situation. He stressed that the dish is a popular one that a lot of people order.
OK. In my humble opinion, as a married person, these people who are so disapproving of the Bidens ordering the same dish very badly need to get a grip. Because there have been times I’ve gone out with Don, and we have – I’m sorry to shock you – kind of ordered the same thing.
(I’ll wait for those who fainted to revive)
Granted, while we might order the same main dish, we often differ in sides. Don likes to get vegetables because he prefers a low-carb diet. Me, I like potatoes and pasta and while I may order vegetables as well, loaded mashed potatoes are yummy.
I have never freaked out when Don ordered the same main dish I did, and I would like to reassure all those who feel as if the sky has fallen that the world kept on turning when we’ve mirrored each other’s choices.
Look, I’m not saying the president is above criticism. You want to challenge him about the southern border? Go for it. Inflation? Sure. The war in Ukraine? Knock yourself out.
But to get all hot and bothered because the president and his wife ordered the same dish at a restaurant? One word I would use for that I silly. Another one would be petty. It’s really reaching to fault the president and his wife on their dining selections. One might think you just want to be negative.
So enough. And please, if you insist on diagnosing President Biden’s mental status, do us all a favor and put your medical credentials front and center. Or just admit you’re wildly speculating. It’s the honest thing to do.