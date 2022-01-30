I am often asked about various school-related issues when out in the community. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to touch on three topics that always seem to generate questions and discussion. I will share information about how the school district has used the half-cent sales tax revenue, update the community on the recently released 2021 graduation rates, and share information about our current strategic plan and the upcoming plan revision process.
Half-cent capital outlay surtax: In August 2016, Highlands County voters approved a half-cent capital outlay surtax. According to Florida Statutes, funds received through the half-cent sales tax may only be used for specified items. Surtax expenditures are overseen by an advisory council comprised of community members. Since its approval, the half-cent sales tax has generated over $30 million in funding to support the students of Highlands County. Among the items made possible by these funds are computers for students and educational software. As the nation shifted to virtual learning with very short notice due to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Highlands County was ready for the shift, mainly due to technology already available to our students and teachers.
In recent years, on the heels of tragic incidents in the state and nation, schools have put tremendous efforts into campus hardening and additional measures to ensure a safe environment for students and staff. Funds generated through half-cent sales tax revenue have provided us the means to add security cameras and equipment to each campus and install fences and gates that allow our school sites to have a single, monitored point of entry.
Among other projects supported by the half-cent sales tax are air conditioning projects, roof projects, covered outdoor walkways for students, classroom furniture and student workstations, cafeteria tables, upgraded phone systems, fire alarms, and other capital projects.
Graduation rates: Each year, we eagerly await the release of our high school graduation rates. These rates are calculated based on the percentage of students who graduate with a high school diploma in four years. Unfortunately, if a student falls behind and graduates a semester or a year late, they do not count as a graduate at the federal and state rate. This reflects a difference in the graduation rate versus the number of students we know eventually receive their diplomas.
The graduation rate for Highlands County increased from the previous year, and for 2021, our graduation rate was 84.4%. Avon Park High School increased its graduation rate to 88.2%, Lake Placid High School improved to 89.5%, and Sebring High School increased to 86%.
We did see a decrease at Highlands Virtual School, but we attribute this to the tremendous influx of students at the start of the pandemic, seeing enrollment soar from 80 full-time students in 2019 to over 1,800 full-time students at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Our district graduation rate has steadily increased, and I applaud the efforts of our educators, students, and families. Despite unprecedented challenges, our schools have risen in reaching our vision of Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders.
District Strategic Plan: At the School Board of Highlands County, we strive to prepare students for a successful future. A strong plan and measurable benchmarks to assess our progress are critical to meeting that goal. In previous editions, I have provided updates on our District Strategic Plan. The current plan spans 2018-2022 and can be found on our School Board of Highlands County website. Also listed there, you will find the September 2021 quarterly strategic plan update on progress toward reaching our goals.
As we near the end of the timeframe covered by the current plan, we are beginning the new cycle of strategic planning involving individuals from schools, the district office, school board members, and the community. This is an intensive, purposeful process based on data and input from various sources. Within the plan are systems for identifying strengths as well as areas for growth, creating strategies, measuring progress, and reporting results. I look forward to updating the community on our progress and sharing the District Strategic Plan updated in future Superintendent’s Corners.
The topics are just a sampling of our district’s many activities and initiatives. My goal is to provide community updates and information on school-related topics. Still, it would be impossible to cover everything that goes into operating the district on a daily basis. If there is a specific topic you would like to learn more about or see highlighted in a future Superintendent’s Corner, I invite you to visit our School Board of Highlands County website at www2.highlands.k12.fl.us and click on the Welcome to Let’s Talk banner. Once at the Let’s Talk page, click on Superintendent and let me know the topic you would like to see covered.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.