Each November, we, as a nation, pause to reflect on the many blessing for which we give thanks. There is much for which I am thankful. In my role of Superintended of Schools, I am especially appreciative of the over 1,700 dedicated individuals that make up our School Board of Highlands County family. Every staff member plays a critical role, and each deserves to be recognized and thanked for their contribution.
Each school year, in partnership with Macys, the Florida Department of Education invites Florida School Districts to nominate one educator as a finalist for the State of Florida Teacher of the Year honor. The mission of this statewide initiative is, in part, to enhance the stature of teachers and the teaching profession, to promote the importance of quality education and teaching to future generations, and to recognize the dedicated teachers we have in our schools.
In Highlands County, a teacher of the year and a school-related employee of the year are selected by their peers at each school and the district office. These are members of our School Board of Highlands County family who demonstrate a superior ability to foster excellence in education and who make significant contributions to student learning. In addition to having an academic impact, these individuals are strongly committed to creating a climate of care, respect, and nurturing a sense of community on campus.
Next month we will again hold our annual Summit Awards. The special evening, made financially possible by many loyal local and statewide supporters, is being held face-to-face again for the first time in two years. I am thrilled to honor these servant leaders in person.
During the evening, we will celebrate all of the finalists for their service to the children of Highlands County, and then we will announce the district Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year. Our Teacher of the Year will represent Highlands County at the state level in Orlando in the spring of 2023.
Our schools have excellent leaders who work to support their teachers, staff, and students. We will also honor our Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year during the Summit Awards. Administrators being honored are announced before the event. I am proud to recognize our 2022 Principal of the Year, Kimberly Ervin of Sebring High School, and Laura Sherley, also of Sebring High School, as our 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. Our school administrators have demonstrated dedication and strong leadership over the last several years as we have navigated an ever-changing and challenging educational landscape. I am thankful to all of our school-based leaders, and I join them in honoring Mrs. Erwin and Dr. Wright for their work for children.
Highlands County is a small community with strong relationships between school and home. Every year as we recognize our Summit honorees, it illuminates the positive impact of our teachers and non-instructional staff as we hear from individuals who have been positively influenced by one or more of our award recipients. Some employees recognized through the years have even touched several generations of students and families in our county. Each day over 1,700 employees answer their calling to educate and support the children of Highlands County. Please make sure to look for the special Summit Awards section in an upcoming edition of the Highlands News-Sun for more detailed information about those recognized this year. I appreciate the News-Sun for printing this beautiful section and helping us celebrate our teachers and staff each year.
I know many readers will see familiar names among this year’s honorees. I encourage everyone to offer a word of appreciation when encountering our dedicated school staff in the community we call home. The 2022-23 Summit Award honorees are:
School Teacher of the YearSebring Pre-Kindergarten Center – Mary Dickson
Avon Elementary – Dismey Gonzalez
Cracker Trail Elementary – Stacey Pugh-Clogston
Fred Wild Elementary – Kathryn Waters
Lake Country Elementary – Maria Barajas-Alvarez
Lake Placid Elementary – Jasmine Groover
Memorial Elementary – Kayla Jackson
Park Elementary – Karen Messer
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary – Joseph DeSimone
Woodlawn Elementary – Toni Cornelius
Avon Park Middle – Larissa Gonzalez
Hill-Gustat Middle – Cathryn Hardesty
Lake Placid Middle – Elizabeth Simons
Sebring Middle – Christopher McCammon
Avon Park High – Joy Loomis
Lake Placid High – Jenna Curry
Sebring High – Jennifer DeWitt
District Office – Elizabeth Ridgeway
Highlands Virtual School – Lisa Saenz
School Related Employee Of the Year
Sebring Pre-Kindergarten Center – Gloria Lopez-Robayo
Avon Elementary – James Armstrong
Cracker Trail Elementary – Nicholas Brooks
Fred Wild Elementary – Tiffany Yeager
Lake Country Elementary – Juanita Heissenberg
Lake Placid Elementary – Phyllis Beach
Memorial Elementary – Kimberly Grossman
Park Elementary – Tammy Dennis
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary – Stephanie Wortinger
Woodlawn Elementary – Andrea Flowers
Avon Park Middle – Patricia Lewis
Hill-Gustat Middle – Rebecca Grippo
Lake Placid Middle – Larry Tranberg
Sebring Middle – Kaitlyn Smith
Avon Park High – Doreen Pearlman
Lake Placid High – Jade Fenner
Sebring High – Laura King
District Office – Mandy Baxley
Highlands Virtual School – Laurie Stoll
Transportation – Micki Nottingham
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of Highlands County School District.