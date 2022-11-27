Each November, we, as a nation, pause to reflect on the many blessing for which we give thanks. There is much for which I am thankful. In my role of Superintended of Schools, I am especially appreciative of the over 1,700 dedicated individuals that make up our School Board of Highlands County family. Every staff member plays a critical role, and each deserves to be recognized and thanked for their contribution.

Each school year, in partnership with Macys, the Florida Department of Education invites Florida School Districts to nominate one educator as a finalist for the State of Florida Teacher of the Year honor. The mission of this statewide initiative is, in part, to enhance the stature of teachers and the teaching profession, to promote the importance of quality education and teaching to future generations, and to recognize the dedicated teachers we have in our schools.

Recommended for you