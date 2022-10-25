Here is a story … One day a florist went to a barber for a haircut. After the cut, he asked about his bill. The barber replied, “I cannot accept money from you, I’m doing community service this week.” The florist was pleased and left the shop.
When the barber went to open his shop the next day, there was a “Thank You” card and a dozen roses waiting for him at the door.
Later, a policeman came in for a haircut and when he tried to pay his bill, the barber again replied, “I cannot accept money from you; I’m doing community service this week.” The policeman was happy and left the shop.
The next morning when the barber went to open up, there was a “Thank You” card and a dozen donuts waiting for him at his door.
Then a Congressman came in for a haircut, and when he went to pay his bill, the barber again replied, “I cannot accept money from you. I’m doing community service this week.” The Congressman was happy and left the shop.
The next morning when the barber went to open up, there were a dozen Congressmen lined up waiting for a free haircut.
As told to me, that illustrates the fundamental difference between the citizens of our country and the politicians who run it. As Ronald Reagan once said, “Both politicians and diapers need to be changed often and for the same reason.”
And that is exactly what we are dealing with at this moment in our country. Think how deeply this story resonates with our present situation. You say it often enough and hard enough and people will believe you. Hitler did it. Why not? That’s how you get idiots running for Congress and people that believe politicians when they say that these are great men and women, end up voting for them.
I don’t know where we are headed, but, it doesn’t look too good to me. There are many people trying to do the right thing for this country and they get drowned out by the yellers and screamers telling us lies and trying to make us a fascist nation.
Remember World War II. Everybody pulled together to do the right thing and save the world from dominance of men like Hitler. All I can say is, “Let us do the right thing and do it from our hearts.” We are better than this. We have proved it before and we can again.
Wake up America. We’re being had.
Judith Eckstein is a resident of Sebring.