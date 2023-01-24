It would seem we have a designated ‘Day’ for everything else, why not a ‘National Decluttering Day’ once a year? Maybe I can answer my own question. We don’t have one because everybody knows one puny day a year would not begin to eliminate the problem. Clutter in all its forms keeps ‘gaining’ on us. I’ve read everything I can find on the subject. A lasting, life-long solution eludes me, but I’m not giving up and I hope you won’t either.

You would think in my younger days when I had so much less money, I would have accumulated less. It didn’t work that way. Instead, I just bought the same amount of unnecessary stuff – just a cheaper version of the same amount.

