It would seem we have a designated ‘Day’ for everything else, why not a ‘National Decluttering Day’ once a year? Maybe I can answer my own question. We don’t have one because everybody knows one puny day a year would not begin to eliminate the problem. Clutter in all its forms keeps ‘gaining’ on us. I’ve read everything I can find on the subject. A lasting, life-long solution eludes me, but I’m not giving up and I hope you won’t either.
You would think in my younger days when I had so much less money, I would have accumulated less. It didn’t work that way. Instead, I just bought the same amount of unnecessary stuff – just a cheaper version of the same amount.
Long after I learned I was not going to be able to wear high heels after my total knee replacement, I was still buying 3-inch heels trying to compensate for having lost 2.5 inches of height somehow over my lifetime.
Then there were the size 12 clothes I felt sure I would soon be able to fit into ‘again.’ Never mind that ‘again’ was 30 years ago. OK, more than 30 years ago.
These are just a few examples of what is laughingly called ‘magical thinking.’ So what if I looked as big as a 1960’s-era Buick in that sequined dress ... Don’t you just hate expressions like ‘age appropriate’ and ‘sensible shoes’?
Some other countries seem to have a better ‘handle’ on the problem than we do. Decades ago, a now-ex fiance (Hey, do old boyfriends qualify as clutter and can they be recycled? I had to ask.) traveled frequently to Japan on business. Since he looked like the young Clark Gable they frequently saw in old movies and they could not pronounce his surname, the Japanese hotel employees called him Mr. Gable. After he returned from one business trip, a small, elegantly-wrapped package arrived at his office addressed to ‘Mr. Clark Gable.’ Inside was a pair of black silk men’s socks he had tossed out in his hotel room. One sock had developed a small worn spot in the heel, so he tossed them both in the wastebasket.
All those years ago, Japan was already very into recycling. It would seem they did not want any of our garbage either, much less something that they felt sure must have been accidentally discarded when it could so easily be repaired.
Now that I have had my consciousness raised, I am ashamed at my own thoughtless contributions to the problem. So what can we do? Actually, quite a bit if we reuse, refurbish, repair, repurpose, recycle. Now before I toss anything at all, I try to think of where it might live on to serve another purpose. It has almost become a game – but I am deadly serious about winning this particular game.
Along with that, I look for ways not to contribute even more trash to the mountains of it already in our landfill. For certain items used all the time like aloe vera gel, I buy the largest jug of it Walmart offers and a small bottle of the same thing – keeping the jug in the garage and refilling the small bottle over and over again over time. When the big jug is depleted, I repurpose the jug or offer it to someone else who can use it.
One of the most rewarding ways I have found of recycling is stewarding three Little Free Libraries in my development. These books are sanitized and sometimes even repaired and go back into the LFL instead of to the dump. Think of all the trees saved.
Now that people know how serious I am about recycling, they often tell me what groups need something the rest of us mindlessly toss out. Recently I donated a bunch of books to an assisted living facility. Tammy at Sunny Hills (863-382-7779) came for them. I’m glad I thought to ask if there was anything else the facility could use. She told me they fill small empty pill bottles with soap or shampoo for the homeless and others in need. I had 40 little pill bottles looking to be repurposed. Tammy said the residents would also enjoy having this useful project to work on. Forty less glass and plastic pill bottles going to the dump, refilled and reused over and over again.
I will continue to tell you whenever I learn of some group or organization that needs something that we can freely donate. Email me at samatsea5@gmail.com and tell me who needs what and I will put out the word.
One person’s clutter might be a lifeline for someone else who struggles to stay clean and healthy during these trying times. Give them hope. Send the message that we who can share, will share, and want to see them recover from whatever circumstances have put them in need. The added benefit is the ‘feel good feeling’ you will get from this simple little act of humanity.