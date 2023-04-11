I like to think, with practice, we can climb into bed and ‘start’ a dream we would like to have – be the director of our own dream. Some of my best and worst dreams have started that way. Sometimes when sleep does not come easily, I page through my imaginary list and pick something to dream about.
The other night I went to bed worrying about Highlands County losing the small town feeling that drew me here from Broward County in 2008. Houses are springing up seemingly overnight. It is heartbreaking to see huge oak trees bulldozed to splinters in the time it takes me to run a few errands along Highway 27.
I have such mixed emotions. After 14 years living with almost no houses around me, it is wonderful to hear children laughing, see people walking their dogs stop to introduce themselves. Not to mention the sense of safety in having neighbors close by. Or the guy jogging by as I tried to change the clock in my car to Daylight Savings Time who interrupted his run to do it for me. I was so grateful I joked I was putting him in my will and he said, “In that case, I’ll be back in the fall ...” and he was.
Still, it is painful to see trees disappear, replaced by homes. I bought this house partly because I fell in love with a giant oak close to the back patio. I often sit there writing my columns and I would bulldoze this house before I would cut down that majestic tree.
Last night I fell asleep imagining how it would feel to own the vacant land that backs up to my property. I dreamed I created a little ‘pocket park’ on the corner of that lot. Two wrought iron benches, a couple of oak trees, some potted plants changed with the seasons. A pleasant neighborhood oasis. I pictured people resting in the cool shade for a few moments while walking their dogs.
Then my beautiful dream took a turn for the worse. Cars parking overnight there or doing ‘wheelies’ all over the lot. Noise at all hours. Beer cans rolling around in the street. Even maybe some poor soul sleeping on a bench or camping out nearby. People denouncing me daily on “Next Door” for creating a public nuisance. In my dream-turned-nightmare, I was over there daily cleaning up trash, dog poop, painting over graffiti, and replacing potted plants that kept disappearing. Until, one morning, I looked out and even the benches were gone. Problem solved.
My father used to say, “Be careful what you wish for .. No good deed goes unpunished ...”