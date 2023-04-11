I like to think, with practice, we can climb into bed and ‘start’ a dream we would like to have – be the director of our own dream. Some of my best and worst dreams have started that way. Sometimes when sleep does not come easily, I page through my imaginary list and pick something to dream about.

The other night I went to bed worrying about Highlands County losing the small town feeling that drew me here from Broward County in 2008. Houses are springing up seemingly overnight. It is heartbreaking to see huge oak trees bulldozed to splinters in the time it takes me to run a few errands along Highway 27.

