Four reasons why China is fast becoming the dominant power in the world.
- They have a low tolerance for crime. The death sentence is swiftly and routinely used for terrorists, murderers, and drug traffickers (The Sun, Jamie Micklethwaite)
- Very low tolerance for religion. No such thing as a God. Almost no religious killings and getting rid of the Indigenous Chinese Muslim population as fast as they can. (“Religion in China,” Eleanor Albert and Lindsay Maizland)
- They have not been involved in any expensive wars or invaded any country for the last seventy years.
- Their primary weapon of choice to conquer the world is FIANCE [sic], and countries around the world are falling fast. The Smithfield Foods acquisition is a great example. Smithfield Foods is the largest pork producer and processor in the world. It has facilities in 26 U.S. states, and it employs tens of thousands of Americans. It directly owns 460 farms and has contracts with approximately 2,100 others. But now a Chinese company has bought it for $4.7 billion and that means that the Chinese will now be the most important employer in dozens of rural communities all over America.
In the near future, China will employ millions of American workers and dominate thousands of small communities all over the United States. Chinese acquisition of U.S. businesses set a new all-time record last year and it is on a pace to shatter that record this year. Last year a Chinese company paid $2.6 B to purchase AMC entertainment, one of the largest movie theater chains in the United States. Chinese companies control more movie ticket sales than anyone else in the world.
“Economic beachheads” are being established all over America. For example, Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc. recently broke ground on a $100 M plant in Thomasville, Alabama. Many of the residents of Thomasville, Alabama will be glad to have jobs, but it will also become yet another community that will now be heavily dependent on Communist China.
China is actually mining for coal in the mountains of Tennessee. Guizhou spent $616M to acquire Triple H Coal Co. in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Now a group of conservatives in Tennessee is trying to stop the Chinese from blowing up their mountains and taking their coal.
Are you starting to get the picture yet?
China is on the rise and has been for a long time while “America plays political games.”
China is now the number one trading nation on the entire planet. The U.S. has run a trade deficit with China over the past decade that comes to more than $4 trillion. ( U S Census Bureau)
China now produces more than twice as many autos as does the U.S. After being bailed out by the U.S. taxpayers, GM is involved in 11 joint ventures with Chinese companies.
China is the number one gold producer in the world (The Inkey List).
The new World Trade Center Tower in New York includes glass imported from China.
China now consumes more energy than does the U.S.
China is now the number one supplier of components that are critical to the operation of any national defense system.
China has 230 regulated drug facilities for active pharmaceutical ingredients; the U S has 510 facilities (US Food and Drug Admin.).
China is expected to be the number one economy by 2030 ( Fortune.com).
As an individual you can make sure your state, national elected officials know that “you” demand they stop the take over of the U.S. by the Chinese. You can do your part by buying “Made In The USA” products and services.
John Larsen is a Sebring resident.