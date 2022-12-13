All my life, I have avoided confrontation. I can’t even watch wrestling or football games. As a child, I saw too many arguments end in physical violence. Husbands against wives. Men against other men. Teenage boys against anyone within arm’s length. I’ve seen snarling women claw each other in ‘cat fights’ and come away with fists full of their opponent’s hair. I have even seen people slammed into walls and stomped on ... all by the time I was 12. These images stay with an impressionable child for a lifetime. The vulnerability I felt then comes back to me even now sometimes, in nightmares.

When Hollywood was mostly rural, one of the few places to shop or ‘socialize’ was on a Saturday while strolling along busy Hollywood Boulevard downtown. This was one of the few opportunities for a ‘meet and greet’ and had long become something of a social ritual. One bright Saturday morning, my father, standing in the crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard, hauled off and punched my mom several times in the face, knocking her to the ground, breaking her only pair of glasses, her nose, and for the final time, her spirit. People just stepped around them, averting their eyes as he dragged her back to his car and threw her in. Afterward she said, over and over, “It was like I was invisible. Nobody helped me. I’m invisible.”

