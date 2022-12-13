All my life, I have avoided confrontation. I can’t even watch wrestling or football games. As a child, I saw too many arguments end in physical violence. Husbands against wives. Men against other men. Teenage boys against anyone within arm’s length. I’ve seen snarling women claw each other in ‘cat fights’ and come away with fists full of their opponent’s hair. I have even seen people slammed into walls and stomped on ... all by the time I was 12. These images stay with an impressionable child for a lifetime. The vulnerability I felt then comes back to me even now sometimes, in nightmares.
When Hollywood was mostly rural, one of the few places to shop or ‘socialize’ was on a Saturday while strolling along busy Hollywood Boulevard downtown. This was one of the few opportunities for a ‘meet and greet’ and had long become something of a social ritual. One bright Saturday morning, my father, standing in the crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard, hauled off and punched my mom several times in the face, knocking her to the ground, breaking her only pair of glasses, her nose, and for the final time, her spirit. People just stepped around them, averting their eyes as he dragged her back to his car and threw her in. Afterward she said, over and over, “It was like I was invisible. Nobody helped me. I’m invisible.”
That Saturday morning, they were on a sort-of date after Dad moved out and downtown to Grandma’s house. I think this was a trial run to see if anything could be salvaged of the romance and marriage that had produced three young children. Mom was so excited, almost school-girl giddy, dressing carefully in a white summer dress, wearing dangling earrings and grooming her long pitch-black hair so carefully. She looked like Snow White.
I was home alone letting myself hope they were getting back together, yearning for the dearly-missed family Christmas celebrations at Grandma Heede’s. Suddenly Dad’s car pulled up outside. He yelled, “Somebody get the door” and came bursting in carrying Mom all but unconscious in his arms. He was drunk again. Wordlessly, he dropped her on the bed, turned on his heel and ran out. He tossed her shoes out the open car window and roared away without a backward glance.
Mom had a black eye and a broken nose, dried blood all down the bodice and skirt of her white dress. Only one earring; the other earlobe torn. I was screaming. I was 9. I got her undressed and into bed. I remember her dress was stuck to her here and there with dried blood and dirt. I was afraid to touch her to try to wash her off.
The next morning, she Scotch-Taped her glasses at the nose piece. A doctor stitched her earlobe back together for free. We had no money. She never got her nose fixed. She no longer cared what she looked like.
A few days later, she burned everything she had worn that day in the dirt pit out back for burning garbage. She just stared at the burning pile for a moment, shook her head, and went back inside. The divorce followed soon after. Dad moved to New Jersey. We rarely saw Grandma or any of our other relatives just 10 minutes away in downtown Hollywood after that.
I see violence on the news every night. I wonder how some children live through a childhood of horrendous events and manage to rise above it all to become ‘well-adjusted’ adults while some, emotionally damaged, take it out on others. I read of the atrocities teens and young adults perpetrate against friends, neighbors, animals and even strangers. What can stem this tide of broken lives? I have lots of questions and no answers but we have to start somewhere. Maybe we start with being very careful about what children see, and what we, the most important people in their young lives, do and say to each other. If violence begets violence, can love and kindness beget love and kindness? You tell me.