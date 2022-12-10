Once upon a time, three women decided to experience Disney World together. One, named Rigel (she requested the title “The Unnamed One,” but I decided to call her by her Facebook name), is a co-writer with me on a fantasy series titled Sorcery and Steel. Living in Pennsylvania, she’d never done Disney World.
The second woman, named Wanda, had a lot of experience with Disney. Not afraid to assert herself, she took charge of the 10-day expedition she and Rigel would undertake.
The third woman? Your humble columnist, who has visited the various parks in the Magic Kingdom numerous times. However, unlike Rigel and Wanda, I could only spare five days for the experience. They cheerfully accepted my limitations and we planned to meet up at Disney Springs the first of this month.
That’s how I found myself braving Orlando traffic on a Thursday to check in at my hotel (Unlike my two friends I elected not to do a Disney resort) and then get together with my companions so we could get the ball rolling.
Rigel and I have been friends for a long time. Wanda and I knew each other via Facebook but had never met face to face. I looked forward to seeing both of them as I set out to find the World of Disney shop we were meeting at.
I found both women on their rented red three-wheeled motorized scooters. When we started planning this, they asked if I, too, wanted to rent a scooter. I decided I would be the lone hiker in the group, a decision I came to semi-regret over the five days. I wound up walking more in five days than I do in two weeks, and my feet and legs are still mad at me. Rigel and Wanda let me take some time on their scooters and walked, something I deeply appreciated.
So, turn three women loose in Disney. What could possibly go wrong?
Apparently, a number of things.
We spent a bit of time the first two or three days with Disney’s Guest Relations sorting out various issues. Even after that, Wanda wound up on the phone with various entities as she tried to straighten out her and Rigel’s hotel rooms. It was not a happy experience, though most of those in Guest Relations were kind and did their best to be helpful.
Then there was my adventure following our visit to Hollywood Studios on Sunday. After saying goodbye to my friends, I headed out to the huge parking lot, semi-confident I remembered where I’d parked. I was sure about the name of the lot (Mickey) but less sure of the number.
I went up and down two long aisles with no success. Then I belatedly decided to check my Disney app, which includes a car locator function to remind you where you parked.
You may wonder why I didn’t check it in the first place. I’m going to plead fatigue and pain. It turned out I was a couple of rows over, and I quickly located my car and after plugging my phone into the car and activating its GPS, I started back for my hotel.
I was driving along, trusting Nanny (our mane for the GPS) when I glanced over at the car’s screen and discovered it had quit working. Puzzled and alarmed, I checked my phone and discovered it thought this was a wonderful time to restart.
Before I knew it I was in front of the dark entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. I pulled off to the side and activated my flashers while I glared at my traitorous phone. Before you mock me, I saw other cars come through as well, so it wasn’t just me.
Once the phone restarted I pulled the GPS back up and managed to arrive alive at my hotel.
There’s much more to talk about, but I am already over wordcount. Stay tuned – more next week.