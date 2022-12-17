Those of you who read my column last week might be wondering if despite our difficulties my friends and I managed to have any fun.
The answer is, yes. Quite a bit.
In the five days I spent with Rigel and Wanda, we did three of the four parks: Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. Unfortunately, my schedule didn’t permit me to hang around to do Epcot, but the nice thing about living in Central Florida is that another visit is possible.
Animal Kingdom is the Disney park I’m the least familiar with. It’s part zoo, part rides, and of course, part gift shops and restaurants. We did the safari twice, which takes you on a tour of various areas with animals roaming free. We were perfectly safe and the animals never got close enough to be a problem.
We also did the Avatar Flight of Passage twice, which simulates you riding on one of the flying creatures from the movie “Avatar”. The cycle you are on and the floor under you move and combined with watching the screen in front of you gave you a fairly good sense of flight.
We went on other rides as well, but I have two more parks to discuss. Rigel and Wanda did go on a roller coaster called Expedition Everest that I skipped, content to sit and wait rather than be scared out of my wits. No, I am not a fan of most roller coasters.
In the Magic Kingdom, Haunted Mansion was a must. Space Mountain was on Wanda’s to-do list so she and Rigel rode that while I camped out. They also did the Mad Hatter’s Teacup ride, which spins you around and around. I’ve been on that one and told them unless they wanted to see me walk as if I were drunk the rest of the day to let me skip it.
Just so you know, camping out was not boring for me. I play a game on my phone called Pokémon Go! and the Disney parks are filled with Poke stops and critters. So I managed to amuse myself while waiting.
I did join them on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, which is a little roller coaster. I tolerated it well enough, though I admit I closed my eyes when we’d get to the top of a drop. But I didn’t die, and my screams weren’t worse than anyone else on the ride, so there’s that.
Then, there’s Hollywood Studios, which is my favorite of the three parks we visited. They have an entire section devoted to Star Wars, and all three of us being geeks we headed there first thing.
We did the Rise of the Resistance, one of the best “rides” the park offers. I put ride in quotes because it is as much an immersive experience as a ride. You actually walk among stormtroopers and get questioned by Kylo Ren and all kinds of things. Lots of fun, and my only regret is we did it just the one time.
There’s also Smuggler’s Run (which we managed to do twice) and the venerable Star Tours, which was located near our restaurant for dinner, the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant.
This is a fun place to eat. You sit in a “convertible” and the place resembles a drive-in. Trailers for some cheesy black and white science fiction movies like, for example, “Attack of the 50-Foot Woman” play on the screen. It’s noisy and silly and fun, and the food’s rather good as well.
We did a lot of other fun things I don’t have room to share. Rest assured that we did have a good time. And I’ve gotten a good dose of the place that will last me a while. Unless you want to take me to Epcot.