Did you know racial and ethnic minorities often suffer poor mental health outcomes due to the cultural stigma and lack of access to mental health services? Mental health conditions do not discriminate based on race, color, gender, or identity, but there are different and added challenges for minority groups. It is important that we build a trauma-informed community that brings empowering action of hope for equal opportunity and a lasting change that helps everyone.
When we care about each other and foster positive mental health, physical health, and overall well-being, the community, and the families and individuals within, will thrive. Just as having access to affordable housing, regular non-seasonal jobs with benefits, and health services; good mental health has a positive impact. Just as exposure to repeated violence, abuse, or adverse experiences affects community members and their community negatively.
We ask ourselves, what kind of environment do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a strong, healthy community where we support, help and lift each other up, no matter our differences? If so, we need to continue to shift policies and practices, and create norms and conditions that support mental health and resilience. If we don’t care and don’t advocate for positive change and equality, then we will continue to see inequalities for racial and ethnic minorities which affect the entire community and its members in adverse ways.
Each one of us can be part of creating a positive social change. Even doing something small can have a huge impact. Don’t know where to begin? Start out with getting to know your neighbor. Listen to their story, take part in their culture, identify their strengths, allow yourself to recognize their needs, and work together to figure out how to meet those needs. Everyone needs a helping hand at some point in their lives and that is okay. If it’s connecting an elderly neighbor with in-home food services, introducing a single mom to the local church’s parenting support group, or offering to make a meal for a veteran; we can all do something!
A great opportunity to also turn some focus on ourselves and our own needs is to celebrate International Self-Care Day on July 24. This day stresses the importance of self-care as the cornerstone of wellness. The Hope for Highlands Community Initiative is taking this a step further and is challenging our community members for the whole month of July to make self-care a priority. For five to 10 minutes each day in July, do a mental check-in with your mind and body and do something that makes you feel refreshed. Yoga? Take a walk? Practice deep-breathing? Why not try something new? And why not take this opportunity to make that appointment with your primary caregiver for a health check-up, because when was the last time you had one? Learning how to better care for ourselves can help us to take better care of others.
One of the main goals, for the Champion for Children Foundation’s Hope for Highlands Community Initiative, is to create a more compassionate community that puts people’s health and wellness at its forefront; for our loved ones, our family members, friends, co-workers, and our church families; anyone and everyone. No matter who our neighbors are, every individual’s physical and mental health matters.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the Director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.