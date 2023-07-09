Did you know racial and ethnic minorities often suffer poor mental health outcomes due to the cultural stigma and lack of access to mental health services? Mental health conditions do not discriminate based on race, color, gender, or identity, but there are different and added challenges for minority groups. It is important that we build a trauma-informed community that brings empowering action of hope for equal opportunity and a lasting change that helps everyone.

When we care about each other and foster positive mental health, physical health, and overall well-being, the community, and the families and individuals within, will thrive. Just as having access to affordable housing, regular non-seasonal jobs with benefits, and health services; good mental health has a positive impact. Just as exposure to repeated violence, abuse, or adverse experiences affects community members and their community negatively.

