My gal was home for a brief visit, so we got manicures, pedicures and some pumpkin spice and chai lattes. We strolled through local shopping outlets with seasonal décor greeting us at every entry.
Whether one wanted to outfit their home in early ghouls and goblins, or all things fall leaves, pumpkins and raffia, options abounded. Like an overflowing cornucopia, reds, yellows and golds of ripening gourds were everywhere. It makes me feel cheery but then I realize whatever I bring home will be sampled by the felines or left sodden and stinky by the unceasing rainfall we’ve been experiencing. It’s hard to decorate when there are only a couple dry hours each day.
Passing on the fall décor and black, silver, spooky spiders, which I personally would utilize from genuine delight rather than a fear factor, we headed back towards the clothing racks. I don’t need any single thing except to lose about 15 pounds so that all the stuff I already own will be comfortably available to me. Even though my closet overflows, I enjoy seeing what’s available. Strangely, I gravitate to the same things I already own. Smarter now, I simply replace these favorites with a new, refreshed version of my classic wearable as the former one wears out.
On this day rack after rack was chockful of sweaters. All weights, weaves and styles stretched out before me. Furry, thick, dense knits are a favorite right out of the gate but honestly after 30 years in Florida you would think I’d easily pass these up. Cold natured, I do wear sweaters but honestly all one needs is a handful of big, fluffy knits and you’re good for the entire year. For Florida, a light weight weave is perfectly suitable for chilly office environments.
Putting on a huge, heavy knit coat, I swooned over the color momentarily before a flash of heat warmed me. Defensively I shed the beauty. Why on earth are these heavy, warm knits finding their way to our state? In pants it was more of the same. With a heat index of 100 and a swirling tropical storm potentially looming, one wonders where are the shorts and sportswear?
Nearby was a rack of coats. These were not light jackets or wraps one might wear on those four or five nights in January, but ski jackets, puffy things and long, heavy coats. I suppose if you’re traveling for Christmas to the Great White North, right now is a super time to outfit yourself. Chances are by the time winter comes all the racks will hold swimwear for a two-week timespan. It always amazes me how you can’t buy what you need when you need it. Right now, we really need waterproof clothes and large umbrellas.
Best of luck staying dry in the coming week and here’s to the approaching possibility of one dry weekend eventually. Sooner or later, it might stop raining. Until then, stay cool and happy winter shopping.