My gal was home for a brief visit, so we got manicures, pedicures and some pumpkin spice and chai lattes. We strolled through local shopping outlets with seasonal décor greeting us at every entry.

Whether one wanted to outfit their home in early ghouls and goblins, or all things fall leaves, pumpkins and raffia, options abounded. Like an overflowing cornucopia, reds, yellows and golds of ripening gourds were everywhere. It makes me feel cheery but then I realize whatever I bring home will be sampled by the felines or left sodden and stinky by the unceasing rainfall we’ve been experiencing. It’s hard to decorate when there are only a couple dry hours each day.

