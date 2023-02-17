The idea was on my mind for some time. Over the past year I have made a commitment to ride my mountain bike on a regular basis, and I found out it was addictive. I was averaging 12-15 miles a day on the bike. I was losing weight, feeling better, and getting legs of steel, well maybe aluminum.

The push started when I visited some friends who were cycling enthusiasts. Their garage was full of different bikes and accessories – including an e-bike. I didn’t know much about the e-bikes, but I was told peddling them made you feel many years younger. Interesting idea. Another friend who I went through high school and college with and who swam on the college swim team with me said I should get an e-bike. The seed was planted. After all who does not want to feel younger?

