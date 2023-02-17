The idea was on my mind for some time. Over the past year I have made a commitment to ride my mountain bike on a regular basis, and I found out it was addictive. I was averaging 12-15 miles a day on the bike. I was losing weight, feeling better, and getting legs of steel, well maybe aluminum.
The push started when I visited some friends who were cycling enthusiasts. Their garage was full of different bikes and accessories – including an e-bike. I didn’t know much about the e-bikes, but I was told peddling them made you feel many years younger. Interesting idea. Another friend who I went through high school and college with and who swam on the college swim team with me said I should get an e-bike. The seed was planted. After all who does not want to feel younger?
I let my fingers do the searching and I came across a bike on sale that was designed for off-road peddling. That fit a plan to have a bike for the soft sand trails, and I had my other bike for the paved roads. At the very least that was my excuse/reason for adding another thing to maneuver around in the garage.
I placed the order and then tracked it coming from California. It arrived in a large box semi-assembled. The website for the bike had a video on how to assemble it, so I was able to get it put together, but there was no manual to explain all the features and settings. The website had some basic information, but the translation from Chinese to English left much to be desired. Eventually the manual was sent as a downloadable file, and all is well.
The first 40 miles have been spent on the paved roads I use with the mountain bike. On a recent Saturday morning, I did 20 miles to and from my house to Highlands Hammock State Park and the bike trails in the park. The verdict is in, I love this bike. It has done everything I expected it to do and then some. I can set one of five PS settings (Peddle Assist) to maintain a consistent peddle pressure. I can still get a good workout and really cover some miles.
I also experienced two different worlds. On the way to the park I passed many folks walking or riding bikes, and lot of garage sales. Folks were sometimes friendly, saying hello only when I made the first greeting effort. While in the park it was different. I stopped at the entrance to renew my annual pass and began chatting with others waiting. At the Park Inn where I stopped for a cup of coffee and a granola bar, I was outside at a picnic table and the e-bike initiated a long conversation with another person. Riding the loop around the park and through the campground there were many smiles and good mornings. It was a whole different atmosphere.
When I visit a park, I take time to observe the little things that make a difference. I did work for the National Park Service so I have a sense of what to look for that tells a story of how well the park is managed. Highlands Hammock is doing well. It is clean, lots of well-marked parking, trails are well marked, and the staff is very helpful and friendly. One thing I noticed was that at the water fountain outside the Park Inn, there was a stainless steel bowl at the bottom of the fountain for dog owners to give their dogs a drink. It’s the little things that make a difference.
There are more trails to explore, and I look forward to getting back out to the park. It is an even five miles from my driveway to the park entrance, so there are 10 miles just getting there and back. Highlands Hammock is a hidden gem right in our own back yard. Take some time and go out and enjoy what the original Florida has to offer. The park may not have a fountain of youth, but riding my e-bike did make me feel younger.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.