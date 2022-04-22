The common levels of recognition for achievement in the Olympics are bronze, silver and gold medals. The term “Gold Standard” is a common reference to the highest level of success.
There are over a thousand Experimental Aviation Association chapters all over the world, where members come together to share and act on their enthusiasm for aviation. Some chapters emphasize one thing more than another, such as aircraft building and restoration, and others do more with youth programs. Some chapters have members that just like to get together and share their interest in aviation in a friendly social environment.
What makes a strong vibrant chapter is having a wide range of activities, so there is something for everyone. One of the things our local Chapter 1240 has said to our members is “We don’t expect everyone to do everything, but we hope everyone can do something they choose.” Our local EAA Chapter 1240 has grown and has been recognized nationally for the second time as a Gold Standard Chapter.
What is remarkable is that it was done during the struggles and chaos of the COVID epidemic. Many chapters did not fare well when face-to-face meetings were not available, build projects came to a halt, and there was limited contact with an existing chapter membership. This was an even more challenging time for the leaders of a chapter.
Leadership is important in any organization, and we are fortunate to have a strong leader in EAA Chapter 1240. Dale Huffman, EAA Chapter 1240 president, will be quick to recognize that the chapter success was a team effort. You can’t be a leader unless there are people willing to follow and work at what needs to be done. Dale has helped people find their area of interest and how those interests can help build a strong EAA Chapter. He is a team builder and effective problem solver. And boy, did he find challenges to work on when he became president of the chapter.
Dale took over as president in December 2019 and shortly after we were hit with COVID-19 and the world seemed to stop as we attempted to find a way through it all. The chapter stopped having the monthly face-to-face meetings and the ever-popular community monthly pancake breakfasts. Not knowing when we would be able to resume the breakfasts, we donated our food stores to local food pantries and community missions.
Personally, I was wrapped up trying to find a way to teach a hands-on school aviation program at home from my computer. When I traveled alone to the hangar to check on the building, it was hard to see the empty hangar with the aircraft projects sitting unattended and seeing the empty classroom and wondering what the future would be.
Dale was busy finding ways to keep our chapter membership engaged with their interests in aviation, and he did a masterful job. When the COVID restrictions eased and we developed a new normal, our EAA Chapter 1240 community participation roared back. The first pancake breakfast back from COVID set an all-time attendance record.
Not everyone can be or wants to be a leader, and when an organization is fortunate to have a skilled and capable leader, great things happen and everyone shares in the success. EAA Chapter 1240 has a great leader.
Thank you, Dale Huffman, well done!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.