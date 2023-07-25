So many issues, so little time. Education debt has not been a high priority for me. When I went to college, the college loan program did not exist, and when my son went to college, his mother and I were able to pay for his escalating college costs.

Then, a recent report on education debt exceeding credit card debt caught my attention. After some research, I came across a CNN report which revealed that college tuition costs had increased by a staggering 747.8% after adjusting for currency inflation since 1963 when was in college.

Recommended for you