So many issues, so little time. Education debt has not been a high priority for me. When I went to college, the college loan program did not exist, and when my son went to college, his mother and I were able to pay for his escalating college costs.
Then, a recent report on education debt exceeding credit card debt caught my attention. After some research, I came across a CNN report which revealed that college tuition costs had increased by a staggering 747.8% after adjusting for currency inflation since 1963 when was in college.
I began my research by looking at the conditions of student loans. It came to my attention that loan agreements signed by 19-year-olds appeared to have been written by loan sharks with law degrees.
Students quickly learned that Donald Trump may be able to declare bankruptcy (five times), but student loan borrowers cannot do so. The lobbyist who got Congress to insert the no bankruptcy clause for students into key legislation must have been well paid.
If an education policy that generates distrust in our government is not enough, we also increase the cost of education to be financed. After reading several books, like “The Student Loan Scam” by Alan Collinge, I began to understand the financial background of this mess. The ballooning cost is still somewhat fuzzy. I am guessing that my college economics 101 professor would have asked if I had forgotten the law of supply and demand. If you create greater demand with easy loans and fail to create more colleges, existing institutions may raise prices because they can.
Some colleges or universities have a long history of avoiding tuition loans. A successful example is Berea College, which offers bachelor’s degrees. It incorporates a mandatory work-study program that requires students to work 10 hours or more per week for the college.
Another approach is for local communities to look at college funding as they do funding for high school. Many say a four-year degree is equivalent to a previous 12th-grade education. As a result, several communities are striving to pay for their education for an additional four years. The city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, is an example. Their economy was in free fall. They decided to save themselves by giving local students free college tuition. They are not alone; more than 300 cities nationwide have free tuition programs. After 13 years, local college enrollment has risen, their economy is more substantial, and there is a better sense of community in a city that nearly lost hope. Can Highlands County do the same?
I can hear the negative voices now. Highlands County is poor. After all, our median household income is only $46,895. Many older adults do not care about education and lack deep pocket donors.
My response is that Kalamazoo proved that you only need a small number of large donors. Many of our elderly residents’ care cared for, and some are paying for the education expenses of their children and grandchildren. How will they react? We cannot know how until we ask.
Meanwhile, President Biden’s proposed education debt reduction program was shot down by our right-leaning Supreme Court.
I set up a modest college fund for my grandson and discovered that Harvard University charged $95,438 in tuition and living expenses this year. I doubt my grandson will be rubbing shoulders with a future president at Harvard. This raises a concern about college segregation by family income rather than race. A $1,000 tuition increase at four-year public institutions is associated with a 4.5% drop in campus diversity among full-time freshmen, according to researchers at Princeton University.
I am writing this in my peaceful Sebring neighborhood. Can our society remain peaceful with so many inequities?
Jim Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.