I learned something new from a recent PBS report on Frederick Douglass. Born a slave, he was a prolific writer and speaker. This would seem to be impossible during a era when educating slaves was against the law. I learned that he and some other enslaved children were taught to read and write by the wife of a white slave owner until the husband forced her to stop. Later, he escaped to the Northern states where books were available, and he was able to educate himself.
A more contemporary and local example following the Douglass model is Bill Maxwell. Born in 1945, he wrote columns for the Tampa Bay Times and other Florida newspapers. As an African American who grew up in a migrant farmworker family, Maxwell was born in 1945 at the end of the Jim Crow era. Thanks to an uncle, he managed to move from a Florida migrant worker working in the fields near us to an award-winning columnist.
This reminded me of my experience tutoring a failing Maryland sixth grader. After an hour with him, I realized that he could not see the words that I was trying to teach him to read. The school year was coming to an end. How could this have gone unnoticed? I learned that he had broken his glasses months earlier, and his mother, who was trying to pay the rent on a fast-food wage, could not afford new glasses. I bought new glasses for him and his reading improved, but he still failed for the year.
Douglass escaped slavery. Maxwell escaped the economic slavery of migrant farm labor. Could the child I tutored, and thousands more like him, escape modern poverty?
Every teacher knows that under a K-12 class system, you cannot skip certain key steps. For example, algebra is difficult if you never learned to multiply.
Effective Socratic teaching requires one-on-one progress that matches a student’s needs. That could mean going faster or slower. Our grade system does not involve holding up an entire class for a slow learner or speeding up a class for an exceptional student. I learned this the hard way when my family moved to Lake Lure, a small town in the North Carolina mountains, when I was a sixth grader. I attended a two-room school with grades 1 to 12. Because of the mixed grades and large classes, no teacher could provide individual help or teach the same material to all the students.
One important gift I received from my Lake Lure teacher was a love of reading. She helped the youngest students to take a 30-minute nap after lunch by reading to all of us from the novel “Gone with The Wind”. Some of her love of words and reading rubbed off on me. On the downside, without any guidance, my all-white class probably took away a great deal of misinformation about African Americans.
Intensive tutoring, smaller class sizes, and attracting the best teachers by increasing teacher pay are some of the solutions to our troubled Florida schools. Instead, Florida is politicalizing education, banning books, and threatening teachers and administrators with jail time if they don’t fix problems that don’t exist. Florida continues to get a failing grade when it comes to average teacher pay. New numbers from the National Education Association show that Florida ranks 48th in the country for average teacher salary.
In my next column, I will try to explain how our governor describes Florida public schools as the best in the nation, while the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the nation’s education data collector, reports that no other state comes close to Florida’s level of consistent fourth- to eighth-grade performance failures.
Jim Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.