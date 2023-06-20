I learned something new from a recent PBS report on Frederick Douglass. Born a slave, he was a prolific writer and speaker. This would seem to be impossible during a era when educating slaves was against the law. I learned that he and some other enslaved children were taught to read and write by the wife of a white slave owner until the husband forced her to stop. Later, he escaped to the Northern states where books were available, and he was able to educate himself.

A more contemporary and local example following the Douglass model is Bill Maxwell. Born in 1945, he wrote columns for the Tampa Bay Times and other Florida newspapers. As an African American who grew up in a migrant farmworker family, Maxwell was born in 1945 at the end of the Jim Crow era. Thanks to an uncle, he managed to move from a Florida migrant worker working in the fields near us to an award-winning columnist.

