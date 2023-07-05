It happened 11 years ago, on July 1, 2012.
That evening, I invited a Facebook friend, someone I’d met in church seven years prior, to go out with me and a bunch of new church friends.
She didn’t know what she was getting into. Neither did I.
First, since I had said it was a church group, she thought I invited her to a Bible study. She brought pen and paper, not thinking about a recreational gathering.
Second, she hadn’t eaten. We all gathered at Crispers for soup, salad and sandwich, before heading over to the lanes for bowling and billiards.
This group was recovering divorcees, one or two of whom hadn’t recovered fully.
Fortunately, they didn’t ruin the evening.
I lived in Winter Haven and she lived in Sebring, so I drove down to pick her up and dropped her off at her car in a parking lot that night.
I asked if I could make sure she got home OK, and she said yes.
That’s a tough call, because a lady may not want a man to know where she lives. Still, if anything were to happen to her on her way home, I would have been the last to see her.
She’s from a traditional background where a man sees his date home to ensure her safety. Normally, even with both of us over 40, a family member would have chaperoned.
Like I said, we had met at a church many years prior. She had brought enchiladas to a church dinner, and I had seconds. She used to corner me after Sunday school and the service to ask me questions on scripture that crossed my eyes.
She still does. I found out later that the pastor had handed off her questions to me, not letting me know I’d get grilled.
There we were on a first date, talking all night long. Honestly, I don’t remember everything we discussed; mostly just get-to-know-you first date chat.
She shared a favorite romantic comedy with me, a 1995 Meg Ryan/Kevin Kline film called “French Kiss.”
Ryan plays Kate, whose fiance humiliates her by leaving for another woman in Paris and breaking up over the phone. She flies to France to beg for him to return. Kline plays Luc, a French scoundrel who wants to regain his lost family vineyard, but falls for Kate despite her self-destructive scheme.
Luc: “OK, and then, so you come here to Paris so that he can do it again, but this time, right in your face.”
It’s one of my wife’s favorite lines. She says no one should beg for affection from one who walks away.
When we talked about how I felt, being single again, she advised, “I think you should enjoy your freedom.”
So I kissed her.
We didn’t do more than kiss. It was early morning by then. I hadn’t slept all night and had to work in three hours.
I’m lucky I made it home safely, tired as I was.
A little more than 10 months later, we married.
Then, a little more than two years after our first date, we welcomed our son.
We didn’t know what we were getting into. Neither did he.
