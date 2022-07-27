There are a couple of new health concerns I want to talk about this week, and it is important that we not ignore them due to COVID fatigue. You may have already heard about them through the news, but I want to share information that will help you understand these concerns as they relate to Highlands County. The two issues are monkeypox and meningococcal disease.
There is currently a worldwide outbreak of monkeypox, which includes the United States. Fortunately, there are no cases in Highlands County at this time, but there are 247 cases in Florida. This virus mostly occurs in central and western Africa but has now appeared around the world, thanks to increasing global travel. Because this virus is not easily caught, however, the risk to the general public is low.
Monkeypox is not easily transmitted from person-to-person, requiring lengthy contact with either the open sores or contaminated materials, such as clothing, of a person with the disease. It may present with flu-like symptoms, e.g., fever, chills, headache and swollen lymph nodes. The disease then progresses to a rash on the face and body. Monkeypox infection may last two to four weeks, with symptoms first appearing as much as 21 days after exposure. Sometimes, the symptoms may resemble those of a sexually transmitted disease, so it is highly important to see your health care provider right away if you suspect exposure.
The federal government is working to dispense vaccines for monkeypox to those most at risk and local health departments should be able to access them in the future. However, we do not have any monkeypox vaccine on-hand at this time. We will help patients and health care providers identify monkeypox infections through testing and do case investigations to find others who may have been directly exposed. Health care providers who suspect cases of monkeypox should contact the health department immediately at 863-386-6040 or call the 24/7 state disease reporting hotline at 850-245-4401.
The second health crisis I want to talk about today is meningococcal disease. This disease is more serious than monkeypox and can be deadly if not treated right away. The current outbreak seems to be affecting gay and bisexual men more than any other group, although anyone can get meningococcal disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends that people in this group talk with their health care provider about getting vaccinated against this disease. Vaccines are also available at the health department at no cost during this outbreak for anyone who needs it.
Symptoms of meningococcal disease may appear suddenly. They include high fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea/vomiting, and/or a dark purple rash. They may seem like flu symptoms at first, but then worsen very quickly. The bacteria can be spread to others by close contact with respiratory droplets, such as kissing or being near someone who is coughing. Meningococcal disease affects the lining of the brain and spinal cord and/or the blood stream. Vaccines are the best protection against this disease.
Years ago, my 11-year-old son contracted bacterial meningitis, one form of meningococcal disease. He spent several weeks in Tampa General Hospital. The CDC sent investigators and we all took antibiotics to prevent the illness. We were on the local news. It was terrifying. I have the utmost respect for the health professionals who saved his life, but not everyone is that lucky. Please take time to get vaccinated and make sure those you love do, too. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially when those you love can get sick.
That’s it for now, but I will keep you informed about these issues as they develop. Once vaccines are available for monkeypox, I’ll let you know. Anyone who is in the high-risk groups for either of these diseases should watch for updates in the news, too. As always, contact your health care provider or the health department if you have any questions or think you may have been exposed to either disease. Your health is your most important asset, and our mission is to help protect it.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.