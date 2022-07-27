There are a couple of new health concerns I want to talk about this week, and it is important that we not ignore them due to COVID fatigue. You may have already heard about them through the news, but I want to share information that will help you understand these concerns as they relate to Highlands County. The two issues are monkeypox and meningococcal disease.

There is currently a worldwide outbreak of monkeypox, which includes the United States. Fortunately, there are no cases in Highlands County at this time, but there are 247 cases in Florida. This virus mostly occurs in central and western Africa but has now appeared around the world, thanks to increasing global travel. Because this virus is not easily caught, however, the risk to the general public is low.

