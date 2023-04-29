It takes a lot of energy to power the farms that feed Florida and the nation. From drying out crops to processing produce to powering vital farm machinery, agriculture uses approximately 21% of the country’s total food production energy.

Energy efficiency can help lower the high costs that go with this vast energy use. This could, in turn, lower grocery costs for Floridians – something that’s more important than ever with today’s inflated prices at the store.

