”The primitive simplicity of (the masses) renders them a more easy prey to a Big Lie than a small one.” – Adolph Hitler
In a recent interview with Fox Business News, Donald Trump boasted, “We were energy independent one year ago. We were exporting energy for the first time ever in (US) history.” File this latest canard with his previous claims of a 98% approval rating for his now defunct Trump University scam and his own Big Lie, that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. Sieg Heil, Donald.
For decades, the US has both exported and imported crude and refined oil. In 2006, imported oil reached a record high of 60% of US usage. Thanks to the shale oil boom and fracking, our reliance on foreign oil dipped to 36% of usage by 2013, about where it is today. This rapid turnaround occurred under both Republican Bush #43 and Democratic Obama administrations, though the impetus came from private enterprise, not government policy.
As long as we import millions of barrels of oil per day, we are not energy independent, regardless of what bloviating charlatans pandering for your vote assert. Big Oil (BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell, etc.) will strive to maximize their bottom line through international markets, putting profits over patriotism, the globalist mentality.
What are the sources of US oil imports? “Black Gold” comes mostly from our neighbors, with Canada providing 52% and Mexico 11%. OPEC, not a reliable trade partner, only comes in at 11%, with most of that provided by Saudi Arabia. Russia was sending 7% until “Baby Stalin” Putin launched his “Special Military Operation” against Ukraine. Russia had enjoyed a 44% increase in oil sales to the US during the Trump years, maybe because The Donald still harbored hope for his long held dream of an exquisite Trump Tower Moscow, possibly to be followed by a Trump Tower St. Petersburg, then a Trump Tower Vladivostok, etc. Go big or go home.
Experts in the energy field have dismissed Trump’s latest ramblings as “ridiculous,” “horrible” and “stupid.” Logistical constraints like the difficulty in finding and training workers, coupled with Wall Street preference for paying higher dividends on energy stock rather than reinvesting profits in new drilling, will make increasing US domestic production challenging in the near future.
As electric vehicles (EVs) increase in popularity, they will pave the way to long-term energy independence that will benefit your children and grandchildren. Renewables will also play a major role, since the sun and wind don’t stop at national borders and do not require trade agreements with foreign powers and Big Oil conglomerates.
Energy independence is not a pipe dream. It does, however, require forward thinking, not the regressive rhetoric aimed at a gullible base which prefers MAGA “alternative facts” to the truth.
Main sources – Fact Check.org 3/9/22 CNN Politics 3/15/22 News Nation 3/9/22
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident.