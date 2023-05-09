When Governor DeSantis decided to politicalize equity, diversity and inclusion in his attack on higher education and everything else, my first thought was Benjamin Franklin’s response when he was asked, “Dr. Franklin, do we have a republic or a monarchy?” His answer was, “A republic if you can keep it.” Franklin was about my age when he responded to Elizabeth Willing Powel (yes, a woman) in 1787.

I thought of Franklin’s answer because he was in ill health and concerned that our nation might become something other than a representative democracy. I am concerned that if these attacks on equity, diversity and inclusion, prevail, my grandson might not live with the benefits of our freedom that I have enjoyed in my 81 years.

Recommended for you