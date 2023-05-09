When Governor DeSantis decided to politicalize equity, diversity and inclusion in his attack on higher education and everything else, my first thought was Benjamin Franklin’s response when he was asked, “Dr. Franklin, do we have a republic or a monarchy?” His answer was, “A republic if you can keep it.” Franklin was about my age when he responded to Elizabeth Willing Powel (yes, a woman) in 1787.
I thought of Franklin’s answer because he was in ill health and concerned that our nation might become something other than a representative democracy. I am concerned that if these attacks on equity, diversity and inclusion, prevail, my grandson might not live with the benefits of our freedom that I have enjoyed in my 81 years.
I agree that our expectations of our governmental system today are different than what our founders envisioned in 1787, when women were not allowed to vote and slavery was legal. Diversity, equity and inclusion refers to organizational building blocks that promote full participation of all people, including those who have been under represented.
Do Governor DeSantis and his supporters want to take us back to 1787? Have they even given a moment’s thought to what they are doing? If not, perhaps they should begin by reading another Franklin quotation: “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
It would be useful to review the working definitions of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Diversity” refers to all aspects of human difference, social identities, and social group differences, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual identity, socioeconomic status, language, culture, national origin, religion/spirituality, age, and (dis)ability.
“Inclusion” refers to a society in which all members feel respected, have a sense of community, and are able to participate and achieve to their potential.
“Equity” refers to fair and just practices and policies that ensure all community members can thrive. Equity is different than equality in that equality implies treating everyone as if their experiences are exactly the same. Equal treatment results in equity only if everyone starts with equal access to opportunities.
Folks on the right may have different views about equity, diversity and inclusion. The right wing’s definition of the concept of diversity can vary, but it generally focuses on diversity of thought and ideas. Some on the right believe that a focus on identity politics and group identities actually harms diversity. The views of many on the right include concerns about government overreach. Of course, that was the old GOP. Today, in Florida, it is the GOP who is doing the overreaching.
One of the first acts of the new DeSantis-appointed trustees of New College was to shut down the department working on equity, diversity and inclusion and fire the staff. Highlands County helped elect legislators who provide DeSantis kneejerk support. If you have the opportunity to talk with them, please ask them two questions: (1) how do you define equity, diversity and inclusion? and (2) did you sign up for an autocratic governor to fight culture wars that don’t exist or are irrelevant to the real issues of Floridians?
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.