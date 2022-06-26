In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to speak about how the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, have been utilized to date. You may remember that schools across the state and nation received financial support through ESSER allocations to mitigate learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Government passed six relief packages in response to the impact of the pandemic. Three of these stimulus packages included ESSER funds.
The first of three ESSER funds (ESSER I) was allocated to the School Board of Highlands County in the amount of $4.2 million. This first allocation had to be fully expended to qualify for further ESSER funding. These federal dollars provided additional faculty and staff hours for educational planning and collaboration. It increased access to mental health services and support for students and staff adversely affected by the pandemic – socially or emotionally. It also enabled our district to ensure that we had the appropriate technology in the hands of students and teachers when the educational landscape in our nation turned from traditional brick-and-mortar schools to virtual learning. Because of this additional financial support, we could add more personnel and more materials for the ongoing in-depth cleaning of all school facilities, and the large amount of personal protective equipment and supplies needed to reopen schools safely. This installment of federal funds has been entirely expended as required by the terms and conditions of the grant.
After the ESSER 1 funds were expended, the second federal grant, ESSER 2, became available. ESSER 2 was allocated to the School Board of Highlands County in the amount of $22,801,554. These funds were conditional on submitting applications to address specific categories: academic acceleration, non-enrollment assistance, technology assistance, and a lump sum category to support specific areas.
Our applications for the first three areas in ESSER 2 were approved in September. We were granted $4.5 million for academic acceleration, $912,000 for non-enrollment assistance, and $1.1 million for technology assistance. We have used $15,725,176 from the ESSER 2 grant to date.
Our application for the fourth area of ESSER 2 funding, the lump sum category, was approved at the beginning of November and provided roughly $16.2 million.