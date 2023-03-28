If you keep your eyes open, you can spot them everywhere – everyday heroes – I see them often in parking lots. It’s the woman who catches a rolling cart before it smacks into your car and pushes it back to the store, along with another unattended cart or two. It’s the guy noticing a frazzled young mother trying not to lose her grip on the cranky infant on her hip, keep track of her other two little kids, and load 10 grocery bags into her SUV. In a flash, he is stepping up to load her groceries while her two kids stand watching this stranger help their mama. She gives him a tired smile and a heartfelt thank you and I go, “Ahhhh ... What a nice guy.”

I’ll remember that moment all day long – and my faith in the goodness of people is restored. Just a brief, passing moment in time showing us who we are here in Highlands County.

Recommended for you