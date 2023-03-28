If you keep your eyes open, you can spot them everywhere – everyday heroes – I see them often in parking lots. It’s the woman who catches a rolling cart before it smacks into your car and pushes it back to the store, along with another unattended cart or two. It’s the guy noticing a frazzled young mother trying not to lose her grip on the cranky infant on her hip, keep track of her other two little kids, and load 10 grocery bags into her SUV. In a flash, he is stepping up to load her groceries while her two kids stand watching this stranger help their mama. She gives him a tired smile and a heartfelt thank you and I go, “Ahhhh ... What a nice guy.”
I’ll remember that moment all day long – and my faith in the goodness of people is restored. Just a brief, passing moment in time showing us who we are here in Highlands County.
Grocery stores make me frazzled. There’s so much going on. It’s all so ‘people-y’. Whole aisles have been rearranged and I can’t find anything or, worst yet, I’ve lost my shopping list. I want to throw myself on the floor and wail like a 2-year-old. Suddenly, there is a smiling stock boy directing me to the right aisle, wishing me a nice day, recognizing that I’m at my wit’s end and helping avert the third meltdown of my day.
Then it’s the mailman seeing me in my open garage who leaps from his truck and brings me my mail now and then so I can avoid the treacherous five-foot incline from street to garage door. My hero.
Friendly neighbors are our first defense against the ordinary mishaps that befall those of us with mobility problems. We’ve all heard that ‘Fences make good neighbors.’ Not true. Good neighbors make good neighbors.
One early morning I awoke with a column idea and hurried to get it in the computer before it flew away. Suddenly, it was 10:30 a.m. and I was still there in my nightgown and robe, while my outside cats were unfed and pretty miffed about it. That’s probably where we got the expression, ‘Hissy fits ...’. I went out back to feed them and apologize. I bent to pat a ‘hangry’ Daisy on the head ... and kept right on going down. I was uninjured but, with my bad knees and two shoulder injuries, when I go down I can’t get up. No cell phone nor alert button with me.
I was on the ground for five long hours till my good neighbor Jack Gentry came home and I could yell to him for help. Jack has gotten me on my feet many times in the past few years. Once he gets me up, I’m good to go but it takes a big, strong Gentry to accomplish that and Jack is my go-to guy, my everyday hero.
We need everyday heroes more now than ever before. Why not apply? Make it a habit to look for brief, easy, thoughtful ways to really be aware of the small mercies you can do for people without missing a beat in your own daily routine. Think what it would be like if we taught our children that at an early age. “Look for opportunities to help a little, son. Do your part.” It is a feel-good feeling.