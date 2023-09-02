No one in their right mind would call me an athlete. I am very overweight, for one thing. For another, my career as a writer involves a lot of sitting down on the job, usually in front of a laptop as I am at the moment.
Unfortunately, this is a situation that has the potential to end badly. So I hauled myself to my feet and agreed to engage in a program that not only includes recipes and meal plans, but an exercise component.
The plan gave me the choice to either work out at the YMCA or at home with no equipment. I am a member at the Y, so I considered that option. But I know myself. To do the YMCA I would have to not only dress out but get in my car and drive there. I would have to hope that the machines I needed to use were free. Then I would have to get back in my car and return home.
There were too many points I could have cut things off and not bothered. At home, I just have to get dressed and walk into the living room, the room in my house with the most free floor space. Much easier to keep up with.
Some of the exercises involve getting on the floor, which gave me pause. At my age and fitness level, one does not simply get on the floor unless they have a viable plan for getting back up. With that in mind, I got a sturdy chair from my kitchen and put it in place. It was time.
The program is exercises Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with stretching routines Tuesday and Thursday. I will tell you right now, as I type this Thursday morning, the stretches are harder than the exercises. My legs, for example, got quite rubbery at the end of some stretches. The chair proved handy as something to hang on to while I did certain stretches that had me off-balance.
The exercises for the most part are fairly simple, except I often can’t do them as well as the trainer on the video can. And there are a few things I simply cannot do. For example, there is a pose where you rest on your hands and feet with your butt in the air, resembling an upside-down V. Sorry, my body has informed me it no longer does such things.
I am giving this as good of a try as I can. Maybe, when the weather cools to an extent that I won’t broil, I’ll revisit the Couch to 5K program (though like last time I will walk it, not run it). I hope there is a payoff to all this in the end. I’ll let you know.
By the way, I want to remind you about my Kickstarter for my upcoming column collection “Laura’s Look One Hundred.” While the project has enough funds to go forward, there is still room for growth. If I get enough funding, I will throw in a free short story to those who back the project.
And thank you for being out there and reading these looks at my quirky view of life. You are a big reason the column has lasted 25 years.