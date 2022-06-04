You see it in almost every story these days. The words, “… who spoke on condition of anonymity.” Often it is preceded by “who were not authorized to discuss it.” When we read these words, we tend to ignore them or treat them as unimportant. When we allow a so-called “journalist” to use these words we allow them to be completely unaccountable for whatever words follow. Back in the day, reporters and journalists had to get reliable corroboration on a story.
The Associated Press (AP) states that “reporters who intend to use material from anonymous sources must get approval from their news manager.“ The first problem with this is, their news manager works for one of the most liberal organizations on the planet. An organization that has a definite political agenda. The second problem with this is, AP doesn’t say if the reporter has to divulge the anonymous source to the news manager. So even in the unlikely scenario that the news manager is trying to be impartial, how can he make a qualified decision if he doesn’t know who the source is.
Once a reporter uses the phrase, “who spoke on condition of anonymity,” you really can’t believe anything he or she says after that. It is a license to lie. I can tell you I spoke to a White House employee, close to the president, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and he said the president eats his own boogers. How can you dispute me? You don’t even know who told me that. It might have been the janitor that empties the waste basket in the oval office. And that janitor might be a registered Republican with his own agenda. Or, more likely, nobody actually told me that. I just made it up along with the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Apparently, I’m not the only person that realizes you can’t trust a reporter or a news organization that allows such widespread, everyday use of the “anonymity” clause.
According to a recent Gallup Poll, 7% of U.S. adults say they have “a great deal” and 29% “a fair amount” of trust and confidence in newspapers, television and radio news reporting. According to Forbes, “61% of Americans think that the media is not doing well at being objective and non-partisan.”
Nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t trust the news. Many of the nation’s biggest newspapers are struggling to stay in business. Many smaller newspapers have gone out of business. While some of this is attributable to digital news outlets, much of it is due to a lack of trust in the reporting.
Pew Research notes newspapers in 2020 had generated more revenue from circulation than from advertising. If newspapers are dependent on circulation and they alienate half of their readers by printing politically skewed stories, how will the newspapers survive? Is there any business that can alienate half of its customers and stay in business? If there was a truly unbiased, trustworthy newspaper, might it be highly successful? But where would it get its stories? It can’t buy them from Anonymous Propaganda (AP).
Tim Dowling is a resident of Sebring.