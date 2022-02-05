I didn’t mind when the temperatures dropped into the 60s and 70s. When you live in Central Florida, those temperatures are pleasant and a welcome break from the sweltering 90’s.
I was even OK when they dropped into the 50s. It meant grabbing a jacket or sweater of course, but it was still nice enough you could dare poke your nose out your front door.
But 40s? Upper 30s?
OK, my northern friends. That’s a bit too much. You stop it right now.
Yes, I know I will get no sympathy from those who live in the northern part of the US. You all are experiencing far worse cold than we are, and what we complain about, you wish for.
But look, we’re Floridians. We’re not supposed to freeze. Isn’t nearly sweating to death in August sufficient suffering for us? Why do we have to shiver, too?
I will confess I’m not a native southerner. I was born in Brooklyn, New York and spent the first 13 years of my life in the state. I am what they call a “transplant” to the south.
While there are things that I miss about northern weather (the leaves don’t look half as pretty down here in the fall as they do up north), icy roads and below freezing temperatures aren’t missed at all. I didn’t learn how to drive in the stuff until I was an adult in Kansas City, and while I succeeded in not crashing, I really don’t want to have to use those skills again. Ever.
You may envy me when I talk about 70-degree temperatures in January and February, but trust me, we have other issues. You all in the north do not have to deal with falling iguanas.
I don’t dislike iguanas. John and James both had them as pets years ago. And we’re not talking about tiny creatures here. Their iguanas were several feet long. They lived in aquariums in the boys’ rooms and were fed chopped zucchini and squash that the boys learned to prepare so I didn’t have to do it.
But I would take issue if one chose to land on my head. Even though John let his iguana sometimes sit on his head, that was not something I was crazy enough to try.
The reason this is an actual thing in the south is that iguanas are cold-blooded animals. That means they react to the changes in temperature quite differently than you or I. Iguanas don’t know to grab a sweater when they get chilly. So, their body temperature drops as the thermometer does, and they are stunned.
If they happen to be sitting in a tree and get stunned, then gravity comes into play. And you have falling iguanas to deal with.
While I have not yet actually seen an iguana fall out of a tree, I have seen videos of them on the ground, stiff and unmoving. But they are not dead – once they warm up, they recover and go off to do whatever iguanas do out in the wild.
So, as you can see, it’s crazy to have such cold temperatures down here. Think of the iguanas, whom I’m sure don’t enjoy being stunned and falling out of trees. Think of the Floridians, who shiver and shake in temperatures you dream of.
OK, so I won’t get any sympathy. And it could be much worse down here. But I will try not to gloat during our pleasant Februarys, and when it gets cold? I’ll put on my jacket and check the trees before I walk under them. Because you never know where a stunned iguana will strike.