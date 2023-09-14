As my head hit the pillow just past midnight, I wondered about the wisdom of joining in a before-dawn trip to find those flamboyant flamingos. Already one excursion fallen flat for the pink-feathered fancies, the pull remained undeniable. Even so, my ride would be pulling up in just a couple hours. Urging my mind and body to hurry up and sleep already, I set a strong intention for success. We were going to find flamingos. I was certain of it or at least I sure hoped so.
It was still dark at the destination location. Sleepy photographers and yawning birders discussed best practices, appropriate distances for shooting and observation, chatting quietly until entry was permitted. More reminiscent of a slowly rising storm surge than a drastic flood, the flamingo frenzy rose.
Hiking in earnest to various locations, none immediately yielded the much sought after avians. Trailside discussions offered suggestions, pointers, and yesterday’s sightings. Traversing sandy trails and beachfronts, we moved through mucky areas that intermittently claimed hiking sandals. We may have even forged chest deep waters, shuffling our feet and praying the cameras remained dry. This bird fervor was serious.
Rounding a wetland area, a quick scan revealed a nominal scattering of people. Off in the distance there were two thin, tall red poles topped by a light-colored object. Internally I jumped up and down in glee, but barely whispered to my companion. Our first glimpse of the huge pink bird caught it sleeping with its incredibly long neck folded and tucked smartly in such a way that its head was resting on its own back. Its own pink plumage was the perfect puffy pillow. The flamingo snoozed on as several waves of photographers sat quietly.
Other wading birds milled about, briefly waking our subject. The flamingo would stretch that incredible neck, and almost immediately set back to slumber. The struggle to capture a photo in those instances was perfectly palpable, though no exclamations of frustration were verbalized in fear of disturbing the sleeping beauty. Enjoying the breeze as I waited for the next stretch, the lap of sea water about my legs cooled me as the warm sun baked my arms. A moment of perfect birding bliss, I was thankful for the gift of this moment.
Soon the bird woke, stretched, and began strolling through the shallows on those red stilt-like legs. Dipping its enormous bill into the water, a slight shaking motion of both legs began as it stirred the soft mud beneath its feet. We were watching the enormous bird feed as it walked. Oblivious to the paparazzi in the distance, it continued dancing about before settling back to slumber.
Later in the day we were treated to another sighting as a second flew over. The deeply hued pinkish orange, black-edged wings contrasted brilliantly against the blinding sands and blue waters. Touching down in a tidal pool near a conglomeration of shorebirds, it remained undeterred by holiday beach goers in the distance. With so many birds about, we began discerning the sea of similarly looking shorebirds in hopes of adding a few new lifers. Flamingos and 40 birds later our labor was complete on this amazing nature day.