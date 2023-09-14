As my head hit the pillow just past midnight, I wondered about the wisdom of joining in a before-dawn trip to find those flamboyant flamingos. Already one excursion fallen flat for the pink-feathered fancies, the pull remained undeniable. Even so, my ride would be pulling up in just a couple hours. Urging my mind and body to hurry up and sleep already, I set a strong intention for success. We were going to find flamingos. I was certain of it or at least I sure hoped so.

It was still dark at the destination location. Sleepy photographers and yawning birders discussed best practices, appropriate distances for shooting and observation, chatting quietly until entry was permitted. More reminiscent of a slowly rising storm surge than a drastic flood, the flamingo frenzy rose.

