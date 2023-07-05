The man’s hand seemed to reach out from under the plastic sheet for the toothbrush laying in the street a few feet away. The homeless man had tried to walk his bicycle – carrying his worldly goods – across Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West. The driver of the truck that struck the man wept as he spoke to police.
Once again, a homeless person had died in Key West, a sort of mecca for the dispossessed. That same year, a homeless man had been found dead sitting on a bench, another had been killed in a knife fight in a mangrove homeless encampment, another had been hit by a car, and another had drowned. Others, more commonly, had simply been found dead in the sand, behind a shopping center, or under a bridge.
As a reporter covering social services in the Keys, it was my job to cover homeless and dispossessed people and the organizations (including city and county offices) dedicated to helping them. Perhaps the largest of the non-profit organizations that served them was (and still is) the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, which was headed by Rev. Stephen Braddock in Key West.
When he became its CEO in 1998, it was a small, 16-bed shelter for homeless male addicts. Over the next 17 years, the talented reverend and grant writer turned it into a multi-faceted organization helping battered women, people with serious mental illness, and of course, homeless men, women and families. He founded Key West’s Loaves and Fish Food Pantry.
During the FKOC meetings, I would sit at a long table with Stephen and the heads of the coalition’s various organizations – Project Lighthouse, Samuel’s House, Domestic Abuse Shelter – and listen as they planned the construction of a new facility or discussed ways to reach more people. Stephen had a friendly and relaxed approach that made it hard to return to the newsroom and finish the day. One just wanted to hang out with this young priest and bask in his calm.
He told me that the average homeless person doesn’t make it to their 50s, that constant life in the streets, wondering where their next meal is coming from, the moving around – causes them to wind down and stop, like a watch spring that slowly runs out of energy.
I remember him in the midst of Key West Cemetery, a sun-baked field of tombstones and above-ground concrete vaults, with his vestments on, presiding over the burial of a homeless person. The deceased’s friends would be there, including fellow homeless, and Stephen would say the prayers. A memorial to the homeless is still there.
More than a decade later, when my wife and I walked into St. Francis of Asissi Episcopal Church as new members, I heard someone call out my name. There was Father Stephen, sitting in the sanctuary with Widget, his golden retriever service dog, at his side. He had moved to Lake Placid to be near his mother, Nonnie Braddock, and other family members.
It was a joyful reunion; I instantly remembered the peace he had always brought to me when I shared some trouble I was experiencing. We always talked easily in Key West and immediately picked up our friendship at St. Francis.
He told me about his brain injury and problems of balance that led him to spend much of his time writing grants and communicating online. He continued supporting organizations and ministries to which he was connected – several in other countries.
He also told me he was now deeply involved in ministering to the dying and their loved ones in Highlands County and elsewhere. In spite of health issues, Father Stephen was still an unstoppable and loving force.
When he died on June 24, I felt devastated by lost time, but I also learned much about him that I had not known. That he had been a licensed private investigator and owner and CEO of two New York-based security firms. He left that life so many years ago to serve the poor and follow in his family tradition of joining the clergy.
He entered the Roman Catholic Order of St. Camillus (Servants of the Sick & Poor) and studied theology at Sacred Heart School of Theology. From the sale of his security firm, he founded a school in Puerto Rico. In Key West and elsewhere (there are too many instances to list here), Father Stephen was a bit of a pioneer in providing food, clothing, housing, and healthcare for HIV/AIDS patients when it was not at the top of everyone’s list.
He also served as ethicist for numerous hospitals. He did so much more.
When Father Stephen died in his Lake Placid home with Widget at his side, I lost a touchstone, a source of peace that I had regained by associating with him once again.
Among Father Stephen’s final projects: Writing grants for a proposed community garden at St. Francis. The plan is to offer plots to families and organizations to grow their own vegetables while dedicating another section of the garden to food banks and other food ministries. Families who grow vegetables can also donate to food banks, says Rev. Robin Reed and Deacon Rose Sapp-Bax of St. Francis.
The church plans to name the community garden after Father Stephen, a man who spent so much time ensuring there was food – and so much more – for everyone.