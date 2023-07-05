The man’s hand seemed to reach out from under the plastic sheet for the toothbrush laying in the street a few feet away. The homeless man had tried to walk his bicycle – carrying his worldly goods – across Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West. The driver of the truck that struck the man wept as he spoke to police.

Once again, a homeless person had died in Key West, a sort of mecca for the dispossessed. That same year, a homeless man had been found dead sitting on a bench, another had been killed in a knife fight in a mangrove homeless encampment, another had been hit by a car, and another had drowned. Others, more commonly, had simply been found dead in the sand, behind a shopping center, or under a bridge.

Recommended for you