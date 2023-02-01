As we wrap up January, moving hopefully into warmer weather and beginning to think of spring, it brings to mind that the season of renewal is just around the corner. I know that I feel much more motivated to start a project or get my butt out of the chair and go for a walk when the weather is warmer, but not yet hot, and the scent of new beginnings fills the air. Spring is also a time when new births abound in nature, and in our human families, too. With that in mind, January has been designated as National Birth Defects Awareness Month.
Having a healthy baby depends on so many things coming together at just the right time. Part of that is good prenatal care. A healthy diet before and during pregnancy provides for the nutritional needs of both mom and baby, as the baby is dependent upon the food the mother takes in to thrive. Healthy eating after pregnancy impacts breastfeeding success. Talking to a health care provider about what medications and supplements are best during pregnancy and seeing that provider regularly ensures a healthy pregnancy experience.
Managing stress in the life of the pregnant mom and existing chronic conditions, or those that may come up due to pregnancy, is crucial. For example, diabetes should be controlled, whether the mom has had it for some time or it develops as a result of the pregnancy (gestational). Avoiding alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs seems like common sense and is a message that health professionals share constantly but may be challenging for some women. So, let’s talk about how all of this helps prevent birth defects.
First, seeing a healthcare provider in the planning or early stages of pregnancy, or as soon as a woman becomes aware of being pregnant, is the best way to take care of both mom and baby. Taking medications only as prescribed and using supplements that the doctor recommends helps prevent birth defects, such as spina bifida or a condition called anencephaly, where parts of the baby’s brain, skull and scalp do not develop. Folic acid is a B vitamin that a doctor might prescribe during pregnancy to help prevent these conditions. The health care provider can also offer guidance on what vaccines might be important during pregnancy.
Unmanaged diabetes can increase the chance for birth defects, so it’s important to know your status. Women who know they are diabetic can talk with their doctor to better manage any changes that occur with pregnancy.
For diabetes that develops during pregnancy, known as gestational diabetes, there are important steps to take to manage this form of diabetes so that it does not affect the baby, the first being that the condition is known. The doctor will then help navigate other steps and develop a plan. Proper nutrition is critical for managing this condition.
Fortunately, there are some programs in our community that can assist with this. Both AdventHealth and the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offer classes on managing diabetes and learning good eating habits. All counties have WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) offices that offer nutrition assistance for pregnant or breastfeeding women and their children, up to age 5, with free food and other resources, including breastfeeding support.
The use of alcohol, tobacco or drugs before, during and after pregnancy is never a good idea. These substances may cause low birth weight, miscarriage, stillbirth, cleft palate, and other defects. Use may also cause the pregnant mom to avoid seeing a doctor for fear of criticism or other consequences. Some women may be unable to stop using these substances without help, so it is important to let them know what community resources are available and how their doctor can help. They need to know that there is a support system for them within the community, both during and after the pregnancy.
All of these things can help ensure a healthy pregnancy and a beautiful, healthy baby. Knowing that everything has been done before, during and after pregnancy can reduce stress for mom, build trust in the health care system/provider, and help build a strong, resilient, healthy family. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County can help with free pregnancy testing and WIC services, along with referrals for other services within the community. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 863-386-6040.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.