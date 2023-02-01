As we wrap up January, moving hopefully into warmer weather and beginning to think of spring, it brings to mind that the season of renewal is just around the corner. I know that I feel much more motivated to start a project or get my butt out of the chair and go for a walk when the weather is warmer, but not yet hot, and the scent of new beginnings fills the air. Spring is also a time when new births abound in nature, and in our human families, too. With that in mind, January has been designated as National Birth Defects Awareness Month.

Having a healthy baby depends on so many things coming together at just the right time. Part of that is good prenatal care. A healthy diet before and during pregnancy provides for the nutritional needs of both mom and baby, as the baby is dependent upon the food the mother takes in to thrive. Healthy eating after pregnancy impacts breastfeeding success. Talking to a health care provider about what medications and supplements are best during pregnancy and seeing that provider regularly ensures a healthy pregnancy experience.

Recommended for you