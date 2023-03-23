When I was a kid, I lived in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania and there was this attraction called Memory Town. A quaint assortment of cute buildings offering a Pennsylvania Dutch theme, there were gift shops and an ice cream parlor, a restaurant and a candy store. A small pond of murky water spouted a fountain in the center and a small red, covered bridge against the far side. Paddle boats could be rented and maybe some remember the coin operated machines where you could slip in a quarter and be rewarded with a handful of kibble.
Those pellets would be fed to the fish and ducks that populated the oval water body. Ducks of all colors and sizes, from glossy black fowl to snow white quackers, made feeding a fun time. We’d point out our favorites and laugh as they waddled over to us. This was back in the day when stale air-popped corn and bread crusts were an acceptable wildlife food and families would gather to pelt the birds with bits of both.
My grandfather would often take me to feed the ducks and perhaps get some penny candy. My love of those chewy red Swedish fish remains to this day. There were also those gum drop raspberries and blackberries mixed in a cellophane bag, usually too pricey for purchase but every once in a while it would be a treat. I loved going out to feed the ducks and hearing their low murmuring as they quacked over to us for bits of leftover toast.
Every now and then the goose would be out in the mix, which absolutely terrified me. Nearly as large as I – or so it seemed – those giant white birds would come running towards us honking away. Bold and boisterous, they’d immediately start snapping as I’d bolt, hollering in terror and scrambling up onto the closest picnic table or LP tank to be out of their reach.
Despite the fear of the geese, these are delightful memories and perhaps why I have always yearned for the visiting ducks to raise ducklings on the small lake near my residence. Often stopping by for a couple of days or even weeks, mottled ducks and even a couple of mallards have been spotted. Once a pair of wood ducks even stayed overnight. For a few years we enjoyed black-bellied whistling ducks and I was so excited, waiting to see a mother with many duckies trailing behind. Sadly, that never occurred and this year the whistling ducks haven’t been spotted. The few large trees now gone; perches are nonexistent.
This past weekend however I noticed four mottled ducks hanging around and being a bit more reclusive. As the day progressed, I was absolutely delighted to see a mother duck with ducklings swimming behind her tooling about on the water. Excitedly snapping a couple of photos, I rejoiced at the new life populating this small water body. My hope is these ducklings will survive and return annually to rear their own young, providing a reminder of the beauty of nature and the fun of quackers near my home.