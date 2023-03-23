When I was a kid, I lived in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania and there was this attraction called Memory Town. A quaint assortment of cute buildings offering a Pennsylvania Dutch theme, there were gift shops and an ice cream parlor, a restaurant and a candy store. A small pond of murky water spouted a fountain in the center and a small red, covered bridge against the far side. Paddle boats could be rented and maybe some remember the coin operated machines where you could slip in a quarter and be rewarded with a handful of kibble.

Those pellets would be fed to the fish and ducks that populated the oval water body. Ducks of all colors and sizes, from glossy black fowl to snow white quackers, made feeding a fun time. We’d point out our favorites and laugh as they waddled over to us. This was back in the day when stale air-popped corn and bread crusts were an acceptable wildlife food and families would gather to pelt the birds with bits of both.

