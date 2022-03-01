In the 1970s, I volunteered to chaperone a busload of prisoners from Avon Park Correctional Institution as they visited local nursing homes.
The prisoners were men under 40 and considered to be of low flight risk. The residents were mostly women over 80 years old. I have memories of some out-of-tune singing, extremely slow “dancing,” and young men worried about frail partners falling. I wondered whether the prisoners and residents had the same motives for these events. Both were looking for some time outside of their respective cells.
Although I have smelled some distinctive odors in the many developing country-squatter areas where I have worked, I uniquely recall Florida nursing homes, 47 years later. I hope they have better HVAC systems now.
The memory of that experience returned when I read a newspaper article about our Florida state senator, Ben Albritton, admitting that his Senate Bill 804 was written by nursing home chain lobbyists. Under this bill, nursing homes that failed to meet state-mandated staff requirements would no longer be barred from admitting new residents.
We have a growing problem with nursing home care, as I learned the year before my mother died in 2010. Many nursing homes are understaffed, and the staff they do have often lack certain skills.
My mother was lucky. My sister audited her every day. We felt guilty because the staff-to-patient ratio was so low. Although we demanded proper attention for my mother, residents without advocates may have received lower levels of service. Staff who delivered food and wiped bottoms were heroes to me even before COVID-19 could half the staff-to-resident ratio overnight. It could have been worse. Despite a long list of COVID-19 mistakes, we are fortunate to have adopted a vaccination policy prioritizing Florida nursing home residents.
There are two solutions to this problem: Lower standards and ignore the bedsores, or train more staff and pay them a living wage for their extremely difficult work. Most nursing homes receive the majority of their income through fixed rates from Medicaid. We must reform Medicaid and find the money to spend more on nursing homes.
If we can find millions of dollars for our governor’s voting police force to fix something that is not broken, we can find the dollars for nursing homes.
Finally, we must remain aware that either solution will be useless if we allow the primary beneficiary to be nursing home owners.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.