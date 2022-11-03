Following the hurricane, my butterfly garden was flattened. Assuming it was a loss, I turned my focus onto raking, picking up sticks and tree work. I figured I’d get back to those perennial flowers once everything else was done.

No one was more surprised than I when things started popping back up again. Over time, my beaten down milkweed started rising tall. The other flowers and shrubs seemed to respond to the pummeling by setting out abundant blooms. As I worked to thin out broken sticks and weeds growing in the bare patches from storm damage, I was delighted to see the plants doing rather well.

Recommended for you