Following the hurricane, my butterfly garden was flattened. Assuming it was a loss, I turned my focus onto raking, picking up sticks and tree work. I figured I’d get back to those perennial flowers once everything else was done.
No one was more surprised than I when things started popping back up again. Over time, my beaten down milkweed started rising tall. The other flowers and shrubs seemed to respond to the pummeling by setting out abundant blooms. As I worked to thin out broken sticks and weeds growing in the bare patches from storm damage, I was delighted to see the plants doing rather well.
This was good news as the solitary bees, bumble and honeybees, hover flies and butterflies were flying in for nectar. Soon my milkweed was setting out red, yellow, and orange flowers throughout the garden. Every time I’d go out, I’d excitedly check for caterpillars but still there were none. While butterflies were visiting, no monarchs had found my garden yet and flowers remained untouched.
Spending the day at Bok Tower Gardens, I strolled their extensive pollinator region. Groupings of milkweed boasted big, fat caterpillars munching away at the milkweed leaves. Each pendulous plant bowed under the weight of those worms happily dining in the sunshine. I was amazed to see many monarch butterflies flitting about, drinking nectar, and laying new eggs. What was I doing wrong in my plantings?
It might have been a patience thing or perhaps my flowers weren’t sending that luscious signal yet. Just last weekend though, I sat drinking coffee at my fire ring while enjoying the sunrise. As the backyard warmed up, the butterflies began flying in. I nearly choked when suddenly I realized there was a butterfly on one of the milkweeds. Slipping quietly over, I enjoyed watching the beauty dip her proboscis into the bright blooms. I snapped a few pictures of the monarch and she fluttered away.
I was so happy to see her circle about and land another time. I did a happy dance as she sampled another flower cluster. The butterfly spent quite a while drinking from tall blooms and seemed to be laying eggs. Considering it is November, I suspect the beauty in my garden was of the late summer generation. Safe in the warmth of Florida, she would not need to make the long migratory trip to Mexico and South America. Knowing my small plot of flowers was graced by this newly listed endangered species made my morning and provided a small joy to celebrate.
The arrival of migratory monarchs is part of the symbolism for the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. Held over Nov. 1st and 2nd, it is believed the monarchs carry the essence of loved ones who return to join the festivities. Honoring the beliefs of a life, death, and rebirth continuum, as the marigolds bloom these delicate beauties descend by the thousands to roost in the forest canopies. The fragile nature and courageous tenacity of nature surely mirrors the Mexican spirit and tradition of defying the realities of life to better celebrate the joys of living.