Was it just yesterday we thought we were beginning to see much of the gloom and doom swirling around us disappearing? Yet, here it comes again – wave after punishing wave of more awfulness, layer after layer of ‘stuff’ so unimaginably convoluted it is almost impossible to describe, much less explain. All over the world, around the United States, and (dare we admit it?) possibly even in the ‘safe haven’ of our own homes, peace on any level seems fleeting. How to find even a little? Sometimes we might need a long walk or a longer nap, a ‘generous’ margarita, some mindless sitcom from decades ago. Guilty pleasures, harmless in moderation, to fight the urge to scream, “Why me? This is not my fault. Help! Help! I’ve lived such a blameless life.”
When we calm down, we count our blessings to remind ourselves of what still remains – how much we have grown from handling things as well as we have already and a firm conviction we will see it through. Not exactly sure how, but we will. Any other choices are unacceptable. I recently realized I am being lured back to the basics, the simple things like the golden rule, love thy neighbor, this too shall pass, count your blessings, see the good in every day – even if you have to dig deep to find it on some days. Even ‘Say your prayers.’
I catch myself praying – or doing what for me is a kind of praying. To convince myself that no day is a lost day, I lie in bed each night and tote up what I did accomplish that day, no matter how big or how small. I ‘pat myself on the back’ that I did not waste even one day of my precious life. I try to narrow down six things I should do the next day, promising to be satisfied if I only get through three of them. Feeling really good if I get more than three done. I call this my ‘attitude adjustment.’ This often helps me trudge onward the following day. How do you handle it? What do you do? Email me and share that wisdom with the rest of us.
Sometimes at 3 a.m. I awake and ‘type’ my column to you on my bedroom ceiling – imaginary keystrokes wall to wall marching seemingly endlessly across the ceiling long into the night. I think of something I would like to tell you, something that might interest you as it did me. Often I switch on a light and jot it down on the yellow pad on my bedside table. Sometimes the answer to a problem presents itself – what words to use to solve a sensitive problem I may be having with someone, a more gentle way to put it than the harsh words or ‘character assassination’ that first sprang to mind. Times like these, I am reminded of sage advice from my foster father. Dan once told me, “When you get riled up, stop for a moment and think it through before you lash out. Always start out as a lady. You can always escalate and become a b---h if you need to but, then, you can never go back to being a lady. You will have lost your credibility.” I am smiling right now remembering how many times that has stood me in good stead. I remember a saying I once read, “A diplomat is someone who can tell you to go to hell in such a way that you think you would enjoy the trip.”
Dan was full of expressions like these. “Walk a mile in his shoes before you judge someone.” “Give everybody a ‘pass.’ You don’t know where they are coming from.” “Before you express a complaint, have a ‘helpful’ solution to offer. If you can’t, let it go. Maybe there simply is none.”
Sometimes, I sit out back under my enormous live oak tree watching the calming waves on the small lake there, nature at its best: blue skies, puffy white clouds, and green, green, green as far as the eye can see. I feel so incredibly lucky and grateful for all that has happened to bring me to my safe haven here in Highlands County. I try always to carry a legal pad and a pen with me, to jot down something that might resonate with my readers and bring peace ... if only for a little while. Sometimes that’s all we can hope for.
Find your tranquil place. We all have one.
