We’ve all heard fish stories before and most, but not all, were true. Fisherman are known to exaggerate a little, adding an inch or two or a pound or two. But this fish story is different. You’ve heard the term “small world” before but sometimes things happen that are so strange they are just too difficult to explain.

Last month my friend and neighbor Don Norton called to see if I wanted to catch a few bluegills from the dock on a small lake behind his house. Don knows a lot more about fishing than I do and he even knows the fish will usually show up around 7:30 p.m. I joined him and we began catching some bluegills. While we fished, Don told me he had a charter he was going to take out on Lake Istokpoga the next day. He said the guy was from Key West and had his own charter business in the Keys. He was visiting Highlands County and wanted to catch some bluegill for a fish fry. Don said if he couldn’t fill the bluegill order on Istokpoga, he might bring him back to the house as Don’s fish were bigger and almost always right on time.

