We’ve all heard fish stories before and most, but not all, were true. Fisherman are known to exaggerate a little, adding an inch or two or a pound or two. But this fish story is different. You’ve heard the term “small world” before but sometimes things happen that are so strange they are just too difficult to explain.
Last month my friend and neighbor Don Norton called to see if I wanted to catch a few bluegills from the dock on a small lake behind his house. Don knows a lot more about fishing than I do and he even knows the fish will usually show up around 7:30 p.m. I joined him and we began catching some bluegills. While we fished, Don told me he had a charter he was going to take out on Lake Istokpoga the next day. He said the guy was from Key West and had his own charter business in the Keys. He was visiting Highlands County and wanted to catch some bluegill for a fish fry. Don said if he couldn’t fill the bluegill order on Istokpoga, he might bring him back to the house as Don’s fish were bigger and almost always right on time.
Don called me the next night and asked if I wanted to catch some bluegill again. He said, it was slow on Lake Istokpoga that day and he brought the charter home to finish filling the order. I said yes and was there right at 7:30 p.m.
Don introduced me to his charter, Andy Griffiths. I made a lame joke about Opie and Barney in Mayberry and Andy said he’s heard that one before about a million times. We shook hands and began fishing. Andy and I both caught bluegills and reeled them in. Don took our picture as we both held the fish up. About 10 minutes later I hooked a big tilapia but my old rod, reel and line broke just as I was dragging him out of the lake.
That’s when things got a little weird. I was reading what was written on the back of Andy’s shirt. It said Andy Griffiths-Charter, Key West, Fla. with a picture of his boat named “Capt. Andy”. I started thinking about my mother, who was a Griffiths, and how she had a big family with cousins all over. Then I remembered three months ago, a cousin sent me an obituary from a Winter Haven funeral home for a Griffiths that we were related to but never met.
In the obituary it said Griffiths was a fisherman in the Keys. Now I was beginning to hear music from the old “Twilight Zone” TV show. I asked Andy how long he lived in the Keys and he said “over 50 years”. Then I asked him if he lost a relative recently and he said his father passed away in Winter Haven.
By now I was so excited I didn’t know what to say, so I just blurted out, “We’re cousins.” Andy looked at me and said, “What are you talking about.” I’m not sure who was more shocked, me or Andy. His grandfather was my grandfather’s brother. I’ve since turned about 65 pages of my Griffiths genealogy over to Andy to copy and share with cousins we’ve never known.
This happened about three weeks ago, but I still have that Twilight Zone music playing in my head.
Robert Fromhartz is a resident of Sebring.